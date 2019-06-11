Nebraska youth to compete at state high school finals rodeo
High school rodeo athletes from across Nebraska to head to Hastings
Hastings, Neb. (June 7, 2019) The entry list has been set for the Nebraska State High School Finals Rodeo, to be held in Hastings June 13-15 at the Adams County Fairgrounds.
Over 250 high school rodeo athletes will compete in twelve events. The top four competitors in each event at the state level will earn a berth at the National High School Rodeo Finals in Rock Springs, Wyo., July 14-20, where national champions will be crowned in each event.
Athletes from Harrison to Lincoln and from Creighton to McCook will be in Hastings for competition. Hastings has hosted the high school state finals, the pinnacle of the sport for the state, since 2005.
The twelve events include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, breakaway roping, goat tying, pole bending, barrel racing, boys cutting, girls cutting, and bull riding.
The Finals, the culmination of 28 regular season rodeos, will be held at 10 am and 6 pm on June 13-14, with the short round on June 15 at 1 pm. After Thursday and Friday’s performances, the top ten contestants in each event will advance to the short round on June 15. The cutting will be held at 7:30 am on June 13-14, with the short round at 8 am on June 15. The 2019-2020 Miss Nebraska High School Rodeo Queen will be crowned prior to the performance on June 15. For more information, visit http://www.AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com or call 402.462.3247. For information on the Nebraska State High School Rodeo Association, visit http://www.hsrodeo-nebraska.com.
Qualifying high school rodeo contestants for the 2019 Nebraska State High School Finals Rodeo (list and ranking of student athlete subject to change; hometown is in Nebraska unless specified):
Bareback Riding
1. Gauge McBride, Kearney
2. Spencer Denaeyer, Seneca
3. Brody Benson, Valentine
Barrel Racing
1. Jenae Whitaker, Chambers
2. Elle Ravenscroft, Nenzel
3. Mataya Eklund, Valentine
4. Shanna Bailey, Lakeside
5. Summer Richardson, Ainsworth
6. Ashlyn Henderson, Hyannis
7. Bailey Witt, Valentine
8. Ashlyn Jensen, Burwell
9. Madison Mills, Eddyville
10. Abigail Lawton, Overton
11. Taci Flinn, Arcadia
12. Ashley Odenbach, Taylor
13. Lexie Lowery, Burwell
14. Reece Stanley, Sidney
15. Madison Stracke, Stuart
16. Mekenna Fisher, Hershey
17. Lauren Lehl, Alliance
18. Emma Ohm, Hyannis
19. Brooklyn Leach, Dunning
20. Adeline Hobbs, Mitchell
21. Caitlin Tibbs, Hastings
22. Jaden Mathis, Atkinson
23. Hanna Huffman, Burwell
24. Brooke McCully, Mullen
25. Fayth From, Crookston
26. Tehya From, Crookston
27. Aluxyn Hollenbeck, Valentine
28. Taya McMillen, Lodgepole
29. Aubrey Frye, Whitman
30. Bradie Crouse, Blair
Boys Cutting
1. Sage Konicek, Ord
2. Hayden Jennings, Seneca
3. Kaine Stokey, Sutherland
4. Cody Miller, Broken Bow
5. Wacey Flack, Maywood
6. Frazier Kaelin, Ansley
7. Colten Storer, Arthur
8. Zack Bradley, Brewster
9. Mason Ward, North Platte
10. Matt Symonds, Mitchell
11. Cooper Bass, Brewster
12. Chance Mignery, Hastings
Breakaway Roping
1. Clare Kohl, Surprise
2. Emma Ohm, Hyannis
3. Brooke McCully, Mullen
4. Matya Eklund, Valentine
5. Aluxyn Hollenbeck, Valentine
6. Wacey Day, Fleming
7. Riata Day, Fleming
8. Summer Richardson, Ainsworth
9. Jentri Hurlburt, Arcadia
10. Jaya Nelson, Bassett
11. Andrea Meyer, Stapleton
12. Shayda Vaughn, Hershey
13. Emily Stewart, Beatrice
14. Ashley Odenbach, Taylor
15. Elle Ravenscroft, Nenzel
16. Jessica Stevens, Creighton
17. Jaycee Wooters, Elwood
18. Maddie Stump, Elsmere
19. Jenae Whitaker, Chambers
20. Brooke Becker, Hastings
21. Joscelyn Soncksen, Lexington
22. Faith Storer, Arthur
23. Bailey Witt, Valentine
24. Josee Saults, Big Springs
25. Shailey McAbee, Hyannis
26. Tehya From, Crookston
27. Bradie Crouse, Blair
28. Isabella Budzinski, Central City
29. Ashlyn Henderson, Hyannis
30. Rylee Naprstek, Gothenburg
Bull Riding
1. Mason Ward, North Platte
2. Conner Halverson, Gordon
3. Dodge Daniels, Scotia
4. Ben Wood, Greeley
5. Gauge McBride, Kearney
6. Teran Sharman, Palmer
7. Brady Painter, Long Pine
8. BJ McAbee, Ansley
9. Jared Shaw, Bassett
Girls Cutting
1. Concey Bader, Palmer
2. Ashton Troyer, West Point
3. Faith Storer, Arthur
4. Maddie Stump, Elsmere
5. Alexis Rutar, Springview
6. Kesha DeGroff, Broken Bow
7. Mekenna Fisher, Hershey
8. Payton Gorwill, Hyannis
Goat Tying
1. Riata Day, Fleming, Colorado
2. Jessica Stevens, Creighton
3. Mataya Eklund, Valentine
4. Bailey Witt, Valentine
5. Wacey Day, Fleming, Colorado
6. Kinley Greenough, Kearney
7. Ashlyn Henderson, Hyannis
8. Raesha Warren, Thedford
9. Andrea Meyer, Stapleton
10. Bradie Crouse, Blair
11. Joscelyn Soncksen, Lexington
12. Katie Miles, Arthur
13. Emma Ohm, Hyannis
14. Hanna Huffman, Burwell
15. Elle Ravenscroft, Nenzel
16. Abigail Lawton, Overton
17. Jordan Peterson, Arthur
18. Avery Hobbs, Mitchell
19. Mekenna Fisher, Hershey
20. Jaycee Woters, Elwood
21. Kailey Pinney, Mitchell
22. Kenna McCaslin, Broken Bow
23. Brooklyn Leach, Dunning
24. Chloe Marshall, Burwell
25. Kaci Wickersham, Orchard
Pole Bending
1. Halli Haskell, Ainsworth
2. Madison Mills, Eddyville
3. Riata Day, Fleming, Colorado
4. Mataya Eklund, Valentine
5. Kalyn Nielsen, Verdigre
6. Adeline Hobbs, Mitchell
7. Ashlyn Henderson, Hyannis
8. Hanna Huffman, Burwell
9. Abigail Lawton, Overton
10. Jenae Whitaker, Chambers
11. Summer Richardson, Ainsworth
12. Taci Flinn, Arcadia
13. Lexie Lowery, Burwell
14. Andrea Meyer, Stapleton
15. Madison Stracke, Stuart
16. Jordan Peterson, Arthur
17. Shanna Bailey, Lakeside
18. Ashley Odenbach, Taylor
19. Joscelyn Soncksen, Lexington
20. Jasmine Dyer, Crawford
21. Aubrey Frye, Whitman
22. Shailey McAbee, Hyannis
23. Taylyn Bauer, Chappell
24. Lauren Lehl, Alliance
25. Fayth From, Crookston
26. Annah Wareham, North Platte
27. Ashlyn Jensen, Burwell
28. Mekenna Fisher, Hershey
29. Caitlin Tibbs, Hastings
30. Elle Ravenscroft, Nenzel
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Sage Miller, Springview
2. Jack Skavdahl, Marsland
3. Brody McAbee, Ansley
4. Nathan Burnett, Shelton
5. Gus Franzen, Kearney
6. Dean Schroder, Taylor
7. Gauge McBride, Kearney
8. Tanner Whetham, Morrill
9. Dalton Kunkee, Lexington
10. Samuel Florell, Kearney
11. Edward Daley, Paxton
12. Monte Bailey, Lakeside
13. Leif Meidell, Harrison
14. Spencer Denaeyer, Seneca
Steer Wrestling
1. Gus Franzen, Kearney
2. Cauy Pokorny, Stapleton
3. Quade Potter, Cambridge
4. Evan Hewett, Dunning
5. Colten Storer, Arthur
6. Rhett Witt, Valentine
7. Sage Miller, Springview
8. Clay Holz, Niobrara
9. Tanner Whetham, Morrill
10. Zeb Heggem, Torrington, Wyo.
11. Tyler Ravenscroft, Nenzel
12. Dalton Kunkee, Lexington
13. Cameron Jensen, Bingham
14. Tucker Ravenscroft, Nenzel
15. Dane Pokorny, Stapleton
16. Cody Miller, Broken Bow
17. Lane Chasek, Mitchell
18. Weston Kunkee, Lexington
19. Thayne Kimbrough, Ohiowa
20. Jackson Davis, Bingham
21. Trayton Travnicek, Minatare
22. Gage Davis, Cody
23. Trace Travnicek, Minatare
Team Roping
1. Colton Storer, Arthur
2. Lane Chasek, Mitchell
3. Cameron Jensen, Bingham
4. Tanner Whetham, Morrill
5. Clay Holz, Niobrara
6. Wyatt Colman, O’Neill
7. Sage Konicek, Ord
8. Cauy Pokorny, Stapleton
9. Cooper Bass, Brewster
10. Zack Bradley, Brewster
11. Cole Dwyer, Burwell
12. Ashley Odenbach, Taylor
13. Sage Miller, Springview
14. Quade Potter, Cambridge
15. Grant Turek, St. Paul
16. Ty Bass, Brewster
17. Ralph Saults, Big Springs
18. Skyler Hund, North Platte
19. Tyson Stracke, Stuart
20. Jate Saults, Big Springs
21. Talon Petska, Ord
22. Ryan Shepherd, North Patte
23. Hayse Wetzel, Palmer
24. Jake Chasek, Mitchell
25. Justin Chase, Mitchell
26. Jentri Hurlburt, Arcadia
27. Trey Garey, Broken Bow
28. Jack Skavdahl, Marsland
29. Chance Symons, Mitchell
30. Cameron Lancaster, Beatrice
31. Frazier Kaelin, Ansley
32. Cody Miller, Broken Bow
33. Matthew Miller, Callaway
34. Jackson Davis, Bingham
35. Brooke McCully, Mullen
36. Jaya Nelson, Bassett
37. Shayda Vaughn, Hershey
38. Zane Kreikemeier, Callaway 39. Tucker Ravenscroft, Nenzel
40. Payton Gorwill, Hyannis
41. Emma Ohm, Hyannis
42. Jaden Mathis, Atkinson
43. Trayton Travnicek, Minatare
44. Trace Travnicek, Minatare
45. Cole Laible, Atkinson
46. Trent Marshall, Burwell
47. Clare Kohl, Surprise
48. Hayes Hammond, Valentine
49. Bailey Witt, Valentine
50. Andrew Koenig, Ewing
51. Cody Fosket, Mitchell
52. Rhett Witt, Valentine
53. Wacey Day, Fleming, Colorado
54. Annah Wareham, North Platte
55. Kaine Stokey, Sutherland
56. Wacey Flack, Maywood
57. Cinch Heikel, Hazard
58. Gus Franzen, Kearney
59. Grant Lindsley, Osceola
60. Hunter Heath, Minden
61. Tanner Drueke, Sutherland
62. Gage Davis, Cody
(due to a tie, there are 31 teams competing at state finals)
Tie-Down Roping
1. Grant Turek, St. Paul
2. Tanner Whetham, Morrill
3. Cameron Jensen, Bingham
4. Gus Franzen, Kearney
5. Justin Chasek, Mitchell
6. Rhett Witt, Valentine
7. Jake Chasek,Mitchell
8. Clay Holz, Niobrara
9. Cole Laible, Atkinson
10. Quade Potter, Cambridge
11. GrantLindsley, Osceola
12. Sage Konieck, Ord
13. Cody Miller, Broken Bow
14. Ralph Saults, Big Springs
15. Trent Marshall, Burwell
16. Colten Storer, Arthur
17. Cody Fosket, Mitchell
18. Sage Miller, Springview
19. Talon Petska, Ord
20. Andrew Koenig, Ewing
21. Matthew Miller, Callaway
22. Jackson Davis, Bingham
23. Zane Kreikemeier, Callaway
24. Trey Garey, Broken Bow
25. Zack Bradley, Brewster
26. Ty Bass, Brewster
27. Frazier Kaelin, Ansley
28. Jate Saults, Big Springs
29. Chance Symons, Mitchll
30. Pake Haun, Mitchell
31. Kaden Wooters, Elwood
(due to a tie for 30th place between Haun and Wooters, there are 31 qualifiers competing at state finals)
– Adams County Ag Society