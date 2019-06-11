Nebraska youth to compete at state high school finals rodeo

High school rodeo athletes from across Nebraska to head to Hastings

Hastings, Neb. (June 7, 2019) The entry list has been set for the Nebraska State High School Finals Rodeo, to be held in Hastings June 13-15 at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Over 250 high school rodeo athletes will compete in twelve events. The top four competitors in each event at the state level will earn a berth at the National High School Rodeo Finals in Rock Springs, Wyo., July 14-20, where national champions will be crowned in each event.

Athletes from Harrison to Lincoln and from Creighton to McCook will be in Hastings for competition. Hastings has hosted the high school state finals, the pinnacle of the sport for the state, since 2005.

The twelve events include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, breakaway roping, goat tying, pole bending, barrel racing, boys cutting, girls cutting, and bull riding.

The Finals, the culmination of 28 regular season rodeos, will be held at 10 am and 6 pm on June 13-14, with the short round on June 15 at 1 pm. After Thursday and Friday’s performances, the top ten contestants in each event will advance to the short round on June 15. The cutting will be held at 7:30 am on June 13-14, with the short round at 8 am on June 15. The 2019-2020 Miss Nebraska High School Rodeo Queen will be crowned prior to the performance on June 15. For more information, visit http://www.AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com or call 402.462.3247. For information on the Nebraska State High School Rodeo Association, visit http://www.hsrodeo-nebraska.com.

Qualifying high school rodeo contestants for the 2019 Nebraska State High School Finals Rodeo (list and ranking of student athlete subject to change; hometown is in Nebraska unless specified):

Bareback Riding

1. Gauge McBride, Kearney

2. Spencer Denaeyer, Seneca

3. Brody Benson, Valentine

Barrel Racing

1. Jenae Whitaker, Chambers

2. Elle Ravenscroft, Nenzel

3. Mataya Eklund, Valentine

4. Shanna Bailey, Lakeside

5. Summer Richardson, Ainsworth

6. Ashlyn Henderson, Hyannis

7. Bailey Witt, Valentine

8. Ashlyn Jensen, Burwell

9. Madison Mills, Eddyville

10. Abigail Lawton, Overton

11. Taci Flinn, Arcadia

12. Ashley Odenbach, Taylor

13. Lexie Lowery, Burwell

14. Reece Stanley, Sidney

15. Madison Stracke, Stuart

16. Mekenna Fisher, Hershey

17. Lauren Lehl, Alliance

18. Emma Ohm, Hyannis

19. Brooklyn Leach, Dunning

20. Adeline Hobbs, Mitchell

21. Caitlin Tibbs, Hastings

22. Jaden Mathis, Atkinson

23. Hanna Huffman, Burwell

24. Brooke McCully, Mullen

25. Fayth From, Crookston

26. Tehya From, Crookston

27. Aluxyn Hollenbeck, Valentine

28. Taya McMillen, Lodgepole

29. Aubrey Frye, Whitman

30. Bradie Crouse, Blair

Boys Cutting

1. Sage Konicek, Ord

2. Hayden Jennings, Seneca

3. Kaine Stokey, Sutherland

4. Cody Miller, Broken Bow

5. Wacey Flack, Maywood

6. Frazier Kaelin, Ansley

7. Colten Storer, Arthur

8. Zack Bradley, Brewster

9. Mason Ward, North Platte

10. Matt Symonds, Mitchell

11. Cooper Bass, Brewster

12. Chance Mignery, Hastings

Breakaway Roping

1. Clare Kohl, Surprise

2. Emma Ohm, Hyannis

3. Brooke McCully, Mullen

4. Matya Eklund, Valentine

5. Aluxyn Hollenbeck, Valentine

6. Wacey Day, Fleming

7. Riata Day, Fleming

8. Summer Richardson, Ainsworth

9. Jentri Hurlburt, Arcadia

10. Jaya Nelson, Bassett

11. Andrea Meyer, Stapleton

12. Shayda Vaughn, Hershey

13. Emily Stewart, Beatrice

14. Ashley Odenbach, Taylor

15. Elle Ravenscroft, Nenzel

16. Jessica Stevens, Creighton

17. Jaycee Wooters, Elwood

18. Maddie Stump, Elsmere

19. Jenae Whitaker, Chambers

20. Brooke Becker, Hastings

21. Joscelyn Soncksen, Lexington

22. Faith Storer, Arthur

23. Bailey Witt, Valentine

24. Josee Saults, Big Springs

25. Shailey McAbee, Hyannis

26. Tehya From, Crookston

27. Bradie Crouse, Blair

28. Isabella Budzinski, Central City

29. Ashlyn Henderson, Hyannis

30. Rylee Naprstek, Gothenburg

Bull Riding

1. Mason Ward, North Platte

2. Conner Halverson, Gordon

3. Dodge Daniels, Scotia

4. Ben Wood, Greeley

5. Gauge McBride, Kearney

6. Teran Sharman, Palmer

7. Brady Painter, Long Pine

8. BJ McAbee, Ansley

9. Jared Shaw, Bassett

Girls Cutting

1. Concey Bader, Palmer

2. Ashton Troyer, West Point

3. Faith Storer, Arthur

4. Maddie Stump, Elsmere

5. Alexis Rutar, Springview

6. Kesha DeGroff, Broken Bow

7. Mekenna Fisher, Hershey

8. Payton Gorwill, Hyannis

Goat Tying

1. Riata Day, Fleming, Colorado

2. Jessica Stevens, Creighton

3. Mataya Eklund, Valentine

4. Bailey Witt, Valentine

5. Wacey Day, Fleming, Colorado

6. Kinley Greenough, Kearney

7. Ashlyn Henderson, Hyannis

8. Raesha Warren, Thedford

9. Andrea Meyer, Stapleton

10. Bradie Crouse, Blair

11. Joscelyn Soncksen, Lexington

12. Katie Miles, Arthur

13. Emma Ohm, Hyannis

14. Hanna Huffman, Burwell

15. Elle Ravenscroft, Nenzel

16. Abigail Lawton, Overton

17. Jordan Peterson, Arthur

18. Avery Hobbs, Mitchell

19. Mekenna Fisher, Hershey

20. Jaycee Woters, Elwood

21. Kailey Pinney, Mitchell

22. Kenna McCaslin, Broken Bow

23. Brooklyn Leach, Dunning

24. Chloe Marshall, Burwell

25. Kaci Wickersham, Orchard

Pole Bending

1. Halli Haskell, Ainsworth

2. Madison Mills, Eddyville

3. Riata Day, Fleming, Colorado

4. Mataya Eklund, Valentine

5. Kalyn Nielsen, Verdigre

6. Adeline Hobbs, Mitchell

7. Ashlyn Henderson, Hyannis

8. Hanna Huffman, Burwell

9. Abigail Lawton, Overton

10. Jenae Whitaker, Chambers

11. Summer Richardson, Ainsworth

12. Taci Flinn, Arcadia

13. Lexie Lowery, Burwell

14. Andrea Meyer, Stapleton

15. Madison Stracke, Stuart

16. Jordan Peterson, Arthur

17. Shanna Bailey, Lakeside

18. Ashley Odenbach, Taylor

19. Joscelyn Soncksen, Lexington

20. Jasmine Dyer, Crawford

21. Aubrey Frye, Whitman

22. Shailey McAbee, Hyannis

23. Taylyn Bauer, Chappell

24. Lauren Lehl, Alliance

25. Fayth From, Crookston

26. Annah Wareham, North Platte

27. Ashlyn Jensen, Burwell

28. Mekenna Fisher, Hershey

29. Caitlin Tibbs, Hastings

30. Elle Ravenscroft, Nenzel

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Sage Miller, Springview

2. Jack Skavdahl, Marsland

3. Brody McAbee, Ansley

4. Nathan Burnett, Shelton

5. Gus Franzen, Kearney

6. Dean Schroder, Taylor

7. Gauge McBride, Kearney

8. Tanner Whetham, Morrill

9. Dalton Kunkee, Lexington

10. Samuel Florell, Kearney

11. Edward Daley, Paxton

12. Monte Bailey, Lakeside

13. Leif Meidell, Harrison

14. Spencer Denaeyer, Seneca

Steer Wrestling

1. Gus Franzen, Kearney

2. Cauy Pokorny, Stapleton

3. Quade Potter, Cambridge

4. Evan Hewett, Dunning

5. Colten Storer, Arthur

6. Rhett Witt, Valentine

7. Sage Miller, Springview

8. Clay Holz, Niobrara

9. Tanner Whetham, Morrill

10. Zeb Heggem, Torrington, Wyo.

11. Tyler Ravenscroft, Nenzel

12. Dalton Kunkee, Lexington

13. Cameron Jensen, Bingham

14. Tucker Ravenscroft, Nenzel

15. Dane Pokorny, Stapleton

16. Cody Miller, Broken Bow

17. Lane Chasek, Mitchell

18. Weston Kunkee, Lexington

19. Thayne Kimbrough, Ohiowa

20. Jackson Davis, Bingham

21. Trayton Travnicek, Minatare

22. Gage Davis, Cody

23. Trace Travnicek, Minatare

Team Roping

1. Colton Storer, Arthur

2. Lane Chasek, Mitchell

3. Cameron Jensen, Bingham

4. Tanner Whetham, Morrill

5. Clay Holz, Niobrara

6. Wyatt Colman, O’Neill

7. Sage Konicek, Ord

8. Cauy Pokorny, Stapleton

9. Cooper Bass, Brewster

10. Zack Bradley, Brewster

11. Cole Dwyer, Burwell

12. Ashley Odenbach, Taylor

13. Sage Miller, Springview

14. Quade Potter, Cambridge

15. Grant Turek, St. Paul

16. Ty Bass, Brewster

17. Ralph Saults, Big Springs

18. Skyler Hund, North Platte

19. Tyson Stracke, Stuart

20. Jate Saults, Big Springs

21. Talon Petska, Ord

22. Ryan Shepherd, North Patte

23. Hayse Wetzel, Palmer

24. Jake Chasek, Mitchell

25. Justin Chase, Mitchell

26. Jentri Hurlburt, Arcadia

27. Trey Garey, Broken Bow

28. Jack Skavdahl, Marsland

29. Chance Symons, Mitchell

30. Cameron Lancaster, Beatrice

31. Frazier Kaelin, Ansley

32. Cody Miller, Broken Bow

33. Matthew Miller, Callaway

34. Jackson Davis, Bingham

35. Brooke McCully, Mullen

36. Jaya Nelson, Bassett

37. Shayda Vaughn, Hershey

38. Zane Kreikemeier, Callaway 39. Tucker Ravenscroft, Nenzel

40. Payton Gorwill, Hyannis

41. Emma Ohm, Hyannis

42. Jaden Mathis, Atkinson

43. Trayton Travnicek, Minatare

44. Trace Travnicek, Minatare

45. Cole Laible, Atkinson

46. Trent Marshall, Burwell

47. Clare Kohl, Surprise

48. Hayes Hammond, Valentine

49. Bailey Witt, Valentine

50. Andrew Koenig, Ewing

51. Cody Fosket, Mitchell

52. Rhett Witt, Valentine

53. Wacey Day, Fleming, Colorado

54. Annah Wareham, North Platte

55. Kaine Stokey, Sutherland

56. Wacey Flack, Maywood

57. Cinch Heikel, Hazard

58. Gus Franzen, Kearney

59. Grant Lindsley, Osceola

60. Hunter Heath, Minden

61. Tanner Drueke, Sutherland

62. Gage Davis, Cody

(due to a tie, there are 31 teams competing at state finals)

Tie-Down Roping

1. Grant Turek, St. Paul

2. Tanner Whetham, Morrill

3. Cameron Jensen, Bingham

4. Gus Franzen, Kearney

5. Justin Chasek, Mitchell

6. Rhett Witt, Valentine

7. Jake Chasek,Mitchell

8. Clay Holz, Niobrara

9. Cole Laible, Atkinson

10. Quade Potter, Cambridge

11. GrantLindsley, Osceola

12. Sage Konieck, Ord

13. Cody Miller, Broken Bow

14. Ralph Saults, Big Springs

15. Trent Marshall, Burwell

16. Colten Storer, Arthur

17. Cody Fosket, Mitchell

18. Sage Miller, Springview

19. Talon Petska, Ord

20. Andrew Koenig, Ewing

21. Matthew Miller, Callaway

22. Jackson Davis, Bingham

23. Zane Kreikemeier, Callaway

24. Trey Garey, Broken Bow

25. Zack Bradley, Brewster

26. Ty Bass, Brewster

27. Frazier Kaelin, Ansley

28. Jate Saults, Big Springs

29. Chance Symons, Mitchll

30. Pake Haun, Mitchell

31. Kaden Wooters, Elwood

(due to a tie for 30th place between Haun and Wooters, there are 31 qualifiers competing at state finals)

– Adams County Ag Society