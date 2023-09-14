Nebraskans Profile Beef on MasterChef Indonesia

Kearney, NE (September 13, 2023) – The Nebraska Beef Council, in collaboration with the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, embarked on an exciting venture to promote beef on a global stage. Dr. Chris Calkins, Professor Emeritus of Meat Science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, along with Nebraska ranchers Audra Allen and Matt Allen from Arthur, Nebraska, recently appeared on an episode of MasterChef-Indonesia, showcasing the high-quality beef produced in the Cornhusker State.

The idea for this culinary adventure sprung from a collaborative effort involving key players such as Jon Kerrigan from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, the Nebraska Corn Board, and The Fort of Lincoln, with strong support from the Nebraska Beef Council. This initiative aimed to showcase Nebraska’s premium beef to a vast audience in Indonesia, the fourth most populous nation in the world, renowned for its hospitality, tourism, and restaurant industry.

Indonesia’s growing gross domestic product and culinary scene provide an ideal market for top-tier beef. Nebraska’s ranchers and meat scientist Dr. Chris Calkins were eager to convey the message of exceptional beef quality to Indonesian chefs, producers, and importers. With the team from Nebraska on board, MasterChef-Indonesia, a show with a history of garnering 20 million views on social media, became the perfect platform for this promotional endeavor.

The impact of this trip is expected to be substantial, as it introduced Indonesian audiences to the distinct taste and quality of beef. As Dr. Calkins and the Allens extolled the virtues of Nebraska’s beef production methods and the state’s commitment to delivering top-notch beef, the potential for growth in beef exports to Indonesia and the wider Southeast Asian market appears promising.

Jon Kerrigan, Agricultural Trade Representative for the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, commented on the significance of this appearance.

“Indonesia is a critical market for Nebraska beef, and this collaboration with MasterChef-Indonesia has allowed us to make a lasting impression on a vast and influential audience,” said Kerrigan. “The engagement and feedback from Indonesian entrepreneurs, chefs, producers, and importers have been remarkable.”

As the positive outcomes of this international partnership continue to unfold, there is a growing desire to explore similar initiatives in the future. Other countries have already expressed interest in partnering with Nebraska to promote their products, further solidifying the state’s reputation as a global leader in the beef industry. You can click here to watch the featured episode of MasterChef-Indonesia.



