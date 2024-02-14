Nelson Livestock Bulls for the Big Country Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams

Date of Sale: Feb. 12, 2024



Location: Nelson Ranch, near Wibaux, Mt



Auctioneer: Ty Thompson



Averages:

58 Bulls – $4,362



A real nice offering of ranch raised bulls built for varying environments. The Nelson family has been selling bulls for 50 years and the customers know what they get when they buy a Nelson bull.



Top Bulls



Lot 1, NLC 62L March 13, 2023 son of Gibbs 9114G Essential sold to Robert Campbell of Durango, CO for $8,000.



Lot 71, NLC 46K March 5, 2022 son of CLRS Homeland 327H sold to Justin Steadman of Beach, ND for $7,500.



Lot 42, NLC 4L February 18, 2023 son of GW Jailbreak 555J sold to Justin Steadman of Beach, ND for $6,750.



Lot 53, NLC 24L February 24, 2023 son of Bridle Bit GPS H078 sold to Rolf Ranch of Miles City, MT for $6,500.



Lot 4, NLC 57L March 8, 2023 son of Gibbs 9114G Essential sold to Koro Ranch of Plevna, MT for $6,250.



Tom Nelson of Nelson Angus SRNelsonTom





A barn full of neighbors, friends and family all there to get their hands on a Nelson Angus bull. SRNelsonBarn5









