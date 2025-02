Nelson Livestock Company Sale

TSLN Rep: Jaramie McLean



Date of Sale: Feb. 10, 2025



Location: Wibaux, Montana



Auctioneer: Ty Thompson



Sales Manager: Jared Murnin



Averages

62 Yearling Bulls -$4,9317

7 Two Year Old Bulls – $5,286



Top Selling Bulls:



Lot 2; $9,500, NLC 79M; Sire: C-3 Next Up NS B220 J939; Dam: NLC G171 Golive. To Reverse E L Ranch, Bison, South Dakota.



Lot 69; $9,250; NLC 148L; Sire: NLC Eagle 1J8; Dam: NLC G115. To Terry Stedman, Beach, North Dakota.



Lot 43; $9000; NLC 57M; Sire: NLC Eagle 1J8; Dam: NLC K14 Kona. To Reverse E L Ranch, Bison, South Dakota.



Lot 4; $8500; NLC 27M; Sire: C-3 Next up NS B220 J939; Dam: NLC J27 Janella. To Shad Habor, Vida, Montana.



Lot 64; $8500; NLC 301L; Sire: DB Iconic G95; Dam: Hook’s Evita 18E. To Steve Hilliard, Glendive, Montana.



Comments

It was a cold day in Wibaux, Montana, with temperatures below 0. That didn’t stop Nelson Livestock Company from having a great turn out at their annual bull sale.



The Nelsons talking about their bulls.