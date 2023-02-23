Bull buyers waiting for the sale to begin.

TSLN Rep: Brady Williams



Date of Sale: Feb. 13, 2023



Location: At the ranch in Wibaux, MT



Auctioneer: Ty Thompson



Sales Manager: Allied Genetic Resources



Averages:

71 yearling Bulls averaged $4,454





It was a beautiful day for the Nelson Livestock Company to have their annual bull sale. There was a great crowd of buyers at the ranch to enjoy a good meal and buy some bulls. Congratulations on a good sale.



Top Bull was lot 3, NLC 31K, 2/23/2022 son of TJ Stability 792H x Open 8 payweight 6107 to Gerald Goroski, Wibaux, MT for $9,250.



Lot 18, NLC 44K, 3/2/2022 son of LRS Falcon 442G x NLC Progressive 40C to Emmons Ranch, Olive, MT for $7,500.



Lot 66, NLC 18K, 2/20/2022 son of NLC Cow Boss 160C x Deer Valley Growth Fund to Steve Hilliard, Glendive, MT For $6,750.



Lot 7, NLC 20K, 2/21/2022 son of JC MR Talon 403G x KBHR Wentz E190 to Campbell Simmental, Ignacio, CO for $6,750.



Lot 13, NLC 1K, 2/10/2022 son of CLRS Guardian 317G x Mill Brae Comrade 6184 to Justin Stedman, Beach, ND for $6,500.



Lot 49, NLC 125K, 4/15/2022 son of Open 8 Payweight 6107 x LRS Tailwind 10X to Rustad Brothers, Wibaux, MT for $6,500.

