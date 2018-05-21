Nevada Ag Department seeks information: Illegal cow killing and butchering

Report tips to agriculture marshal

(SPARKS, Nev.) – The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) is requesting information from members of the public regarding the illegal killing and butchering of a cow that occurred between late Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. The killing occurred off Red Rock Road, north of Bird Springs Road. The incident took place on a public grazing allotment in Washoe County north of Reno.

"During the initial investigation, we gathered several pieces of evidence, which are being sent to a crime lab for DNA analysis," Marshal Chris Miller stated. "Because this area is open to the public, we are asking for their assistance."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call NDA agriculture Marshal Miller at 775-353-3637 to report information.

The agriculture enforcement unit is tasked with enforcement of all agricultural law, including theft and illegal killing of livestock.

–Nevada Department of Agriculture