NEVADA: EHV-1 quarantines to be lifted this week

EHV-1 quarantines to be lifted this week

State veterinarian thanks equine community for cooperation

(LAS VEGAS, Nev.) – On Monday, the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) lifted the first quarantine and provided no additional positive cases of Equine Herpes Virus – Type 1 (EHV-1) are reported, the other two quarantines will be lifted later this week.

"I owe a sincere thanks to the equine community for keeping their horses at home and helping to prevent the spread of this disease," Dr. JJ Goicoechea, NDA state veterinarian, said. "Horse event season just got underway in southern Nevada and starts soon in northern Nevada, and I appreciate everything horse owners did to keep the EHV-1 from spreading."

EHV-1 is a reportable disease, meaning when veterinarians diagnose it, they are required to notify the Nevada Department of Agriculture, per NRS 571.160. A list of reportable diseases can be found at agri.nv.gov.

State veterinarian says: continue to monitor horses, practice biosecurity

Dr. Goicoechea continues to recommend best biosecurity practices as event season is underway, and always monitor horses for signs of disease, like fever or runny nose.

"I urge all horse owners to monitor their horses closely, taking temperatures twice daily and seeking veterinarian care for any fevers over 102 degrees," Dr. Goicoechea said. "It is especially important to practice biosecurity to minimize the risk of spreading disease."

Biosecurity means doing everything possible to reduce chances of an infectious disease being transferred by people, animals, equipment or vehicles. EHV-1 and other diseases can be easily transferred on boots, coats, gloves and equipment. Some basic practices include:

Never share equipment between horses, and always wear clean clothes when going from ill horses to others.

Always start chores at healthy horses, and end with sick or recovering (within 30 days) horses.

Avoid common areas such as hitching rails, wash racks, etc. during an outbreak.

The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) promotes a business climate that is fair, economically viable and encourages a sustainable environment that serves to protect food, fiber and human health and safety through effective service and education. The NDA includes the divisions of Administration, Animal Industry, Consumer Equitability, Food and Nutrition and Plant Industry.

–Nevada Department of Agriculture