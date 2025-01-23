Nevada welcomes Peter Rolfe, DVM, as new State Veterinarian

(SPARKS, Nev.) – The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) welcomes Peter Rolfe, DVM, as the new State Veterinarian. Dr. Rolfe will be joining the NDA after previously serving as a regulatory veterinarian for the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Rolfe as part of our team at the NDA,” said Director J.J. Goicoechea. “His regulatory and thorough veterinary background will be a great asset to the work we’re doing in the state.”

He holds a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) from Oregon State University, and brings over two decades of experience in large animal practice. Originally from the Reno area, Dr. Rolfe looks forward to being back in the Silver State.

–Nevada Department of Agriculture