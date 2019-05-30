New Application Deadline for South Dakota Deer Hunters Fast Approaching

PIERRE, S.D. – The deadline to apply for the six most popular firearm deer hunting seasons is fast approaching.

Application deadlines for the East River, West River, Black Hills, Muzzleloader, Custer State Park, and Refuge deer hunting seasons must be postmarked by June 14. The deadline for online applications is 8 a.m. CDT on June 19.

“This is a big change for our deer hunters, so the Department is taking extra steps to ensure hunters are aware of the change,” said Game, Fish and Parks Deputy Secretary Kevin Robling. “Over 65,000 people hunt deer in this state and look forward to the opportunity each year”.

Robling said that while a good number of hunters have already submitted applications, the majority have not.

“We know that most deer hunters apply during those last few days. We want to make sure everyone who is looking to hunt deer in South Dakota is aware of the new application deadline.”

–South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks