Each quarter, the American Quarter Horse Association Executive Committee approves new AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeders. The recently approved list of AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeders include:

Schofield Quarter Horses of Phillip, South Dakota

Angell Ranch Co. of Lovington, New Mexico

Guitar Ranches of Tye, Texas

Spring Valley Ranch of Volga, Iowa

Pineview Quarter Horses of Custer, Montana

Moore Cattle Co. of Madill, Oklahoma

Canyon Creek Cattle of Broadus, Montana

John Hunt of Hempstead, Texas

Wing Bros. of Dalhart, Texas

AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeder Qualifications

AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeders embody the longevity, integrity and honesty of the ranching tradition. AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeders are those who breed and raise ranch-type horses, which remains at the core of AQHA and epitomizes the breed’s versatility.

To be recognized as a Ranching Heritage Breeder, breeders must meet the following criteria:

The ranch must be an AQHA member.

Ranch remudas must consist of registered American Quarter Horses.

The ranch must own at least five American Quarter Horse mares that are used to produce the remuda, and the ranch must breed and register at least five foals annually.

The ranch must have received at least an AQHA 10-year breeder award.

The ranch must maintain a remuda for the specific purpose of operating a working cattle ranch.

The ranch must apply to and be approved by the AQHA Ranching Committee and AQHA Executive Committee.

The ranch must pay a $25 annual fee to maintain its status as a Ranching Heritage Breeder.

Looking for a Ranching Heritage Breeder?

To find out if a ranch is a Ranching Heritage Breeder, please contact AQHA.

AQHA News and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more news and information, follow @AQHA on Twitter and visit http://www.aqha.com/news.

–AQHA