New Cargill Protein Headquarters Opens Door to the Future

Dec. 6, 2018 –– With a new headquarters of its North American protein operations, Cargill is focused on inspiring the future of protein. The new state-of-the-art building was created as a destination to retain and recruit top talent and immerse customers in innovative culinary and food sensory experiences. Designed for collaboration and growth, the headquarters connects Cargill's 800 Wichita-based employees with 28,000 additional colleagues across North America and more than three dozen protein production facilities in the U.S. and Canada.

"We want to help make Wichita the Silicon Valley of protein, bringing together the best minds, innovation and technology in the industry," said Cargill Protein President Brian Sikes.

Crowdsourced solutions from employees guided the design of the 188,000-square-foot building, which includes outdoor Wi-Fi lounges, game tables, grills and a firepit and flexible workspaces with easy access to shopping and culinary experiences in Wichita's Old Town District.

Benefits of the space include:

An immersive technology conference room that enables employees to collaborate easier and faster with their colleagues in global locations from Buenos Aires to Geneva to Shanghai.

A presentation kitchen to connect customers and visitors to food solutions and inspired culinary innovation.

A sensory center that allows Cargill and its customers to conduct product research, focus groups and product testing.

Dedicated areas to explore sustainability across the protein supply chain.

Capacity to accommodate 950 employees.

"Our customers rely on us to bring insights to the table and anticipate what consumers need and want," said Sikes. "This building, along with our existing Cargill Innovation Center, creates a destination for customers to tap into our expertise and experience the future of protein."

Cargill, with its longstanding commitment to being a good corporate citizen, partnered with many local contractors and vendors for the new headquarters project. Over the past two fiscal years, Cargill has also donated more than $2 million in financial support to a variety of non-profits in Wichita and surrounding communities focused on nutrition, food security, sustainability and building connected communities.

Cristy Tran, 316-665-1338, cristy_tran@cargill.com

About Cargill

Cargill's 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive.

We combine 153 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture.

–Cargill