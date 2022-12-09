New Cow-Calf Specialist Ready to Work for Beef Producers

Culbertson brings years of experience in the cattle industry

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State University’s new extension beef cow-calf specialist is looking forward to getting to know the state’s producers and learning how to best address issues facing them. Randie Culbertson said that starts with understanding the challenges, including her own change in perspective.



“Living in the West, I grew up with the discussion of the number of acres per cow. Here in Iowa the conversation shifts to the number of cows per acre,” she explained. “Exploring the differences of these systems and studying what works – and doesn’t work – is what fascinates me.”



Culbertson came to Iowa State from Bozeman, Montana, where she worked for the American Simmental Association as the lead geneticist for International Genetic Solutions. With her geneticist training and background, she’s very interested in providing a genetics short course for producers. And while that may happen down the road, right now she’s focusing on developing a grassroots program that’s built around the concerns of Iowa producers.



“I think it’s important for me to listen to producers and the industry, then bring those concerns back to academia to address them through research,” Culbertson said. “I want to provide tools producers can use in their operations that lead to success for them and the beef industry as a whole.”



First on her agenda is attending board meetings with the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and Iowa Beef Industry Council. Her near-term travel plans include meeting with Iowa State University extension beef specialists and cattle producers around the state.



“I’m very excited to be here in Iowa, and what I’m looking forward to the most is getting to know Iowa cattle producers,” she said. “I welcome calls and emails and look forward to working with beef industry groups and individuals.”

Randie Culbertson

–Iowa State University Extension