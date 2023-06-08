‘New Cowgirl Camp’ Washington state, Aug. 21-25

CHENEY, WA – Roots of Resilience will host its twelfth New Cowgirl Camp at the Lazy R Ranch in Cheney, WA, from August 21-25, 2023. This five-day, in-person course is an immersive experience for women and girls that combines classroom and hands-on learning in managing ecosystems with livestock. Beginning farmers, ranchers, and those exploring a career in regenerative agriculture, will find the workshop a valuable opportunity to learn about current, science-based management practices that will put their future farm or ranch business on sustainable footing.

During the five-day workshop, students will explore the basics of grazing planning, ecosystem monitoring, low-stress livestock handling, and veterinary medicine with a celebratory, supportive group of women. Attendees will walk away with a handle on what kind of future they are managing towards and how to take the next steps to achieve their farming and ranching goals.

“When I decided to attend New Cowgirl Camp, I didn’t know what to expect, but I assumed I would get practical tools and tips that I needed for the future ranching endeavors I sought to pursue on our land,” says Kate Gundry, a Camp alumna. “What an underestimation that was. What I ended up being exposed to was a reverence for land and animal and plant life that I didn’t even know was possible, or know that I needed to identify in my own heart.”

Instructors for the course include Beth Robinette, a fourth-generation rancher and certified Holistic Management educator, and Dr. Sandra Matheson, a farmer, educator, filmmaker, author, speaker, and retired veterinarian. Robinette raises grassfed beef and lamb, with her father, Maurice, at the Lazy R Ranch and is also the co-founder of LINC Foods, a worker-farmer-owned cooperative food hub based in Spokane, WA. Matheson lives and ranches in Bellingham, WA, where she runs a cow-calf operation and grassfed beef and yak business. Matheson is also a Certified Educator and Accredited Consultant/Field Professional in Holistic Management.

Photo courtesy New Cowgirl Camp RootsResilence

“We cover a lot of content at New Cowgirl Camp, and the days are full of lectures and hands-on learning,” says Robinette. “But most importantly, we are building a community of people who might not necessarily fit the mold you have in your head of the typical rancher. This is a space where anyone who feels called to do this work can get their feet wet.”

Registration for New Cowgirl Camp is $1250 and includes meals and camping, with attendance limited to 15 students. A limited number of scholarships are also available Questions about the course can be directed to beth@lazyrbeef.com .

Learn more about the New Cowgirl Camp and how to register at https://rootsofresilience.org/newcowgirlcamp

– New Cowgirl Camp.