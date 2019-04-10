NEW DATE: Foreign Animal Disease Preparedness Meetings to be Held in Huron and Sioux Falls

BROOKINGS, S.D. – To help South Dakota pork and other livestock producers understand the consequences and how best to prepare if a foreign animal disease enters the United States, and particularly in South Dakota, SDSU Extension, the South Dakota Pork Producers Council and South Dakota Animal Industry Board will host Foreign Animal Disease Preparedness Meetings in Huron April 22, 2019 and Sioux Falls April 23 , 2019.

"While many livestock producers in the U.S. may feel safe from the threat of foreign animal diseases like Foot and Mouth Disease and African Swine Fever due to the buffers of the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, in 2013 we learned the hard way from outbreaks of Porcine Endemic Diarrhea, that diseases can and do travel across the world, and the results can be catastrophic," explained Bob Thaler, Professor & SDSU Extension Swine Specialist.

Currently there are outbreaks of African Swine Fever in China, Vietnam, and parts of the European Union. This fact, Thaler said, significantly increases the threat to U.S. pork, due to the vast amount of trade between those countries and the U.S.

"With approximately 27 percent of U.S. pork production exported, an occurrence of a foreign animal disease in the U.S. would be devastating to our swine producers, as well as to the other livestock industries and our corn and soybean producers," Thaler said. "However, producers who have completed the Secure Pork Supply Plan and have no evidence of the disease in their herd should be given preference when swine movement is reestablished which will be a great benefit to them."

Secure Pork Plan is one of many focuses of the one-day workshop. Thaler added that although workshop topics focus on pork, they are relevant to all livestock producers.

"In the event of a foreign animal disease outbreak, everyone will be affected," Thaler said.

Meeting details

The April 22 event in Huron will begin at 1 p.m. at the South Dakota State Fair Grounds, Nordby Hall (1060 3rd St SW, Huron, SD 57350). The April 23 event in Sioux Falls will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Homewood Suites (3620 W Avera Dr/I 229 and Louise Avenue intersection south of the interstate).

Regulator issues will be addressed by Todd Tedrow, veterinarian with the S.D. Animal Industry Board. He will discuss regulatory issues that may need to be implemented in the event that a foreign animal disease such as Foot and Mouth or African Swine Fever is diagnosed in the U.S.

Secure Pork Supply program presentation will be hosted by Patrick Webb, National Pork Board. Secure Pork Supply program was developed by the National Pork Board to assist in reestablishing continuity of business.

For more information, contact Bob Thaler at Robert.thaler@sdstate.edu 605-688-5435 or Glenn Muller, executive director for South Dakota Pork Producers, at gmuller@sdppc.org 605-332-1600.

–SDSU Extension