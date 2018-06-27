New extension bulletin explains why price slide important marketing factor

Why price slides at livestock markets and in forward price contracts are important when making production and marketing decisions is explained in a new publication from the University of Wyoming Extension.

Price slide is the naturally occurring phenomenon that cattle prices tend to decrease as an animal's weight increases.

What is the Price Slide?, B-1319, is available for viewing or free download by going to http://www.uwyo.edu/uwe and clicking on Find a Publication. Enter the title or number.

If making operational changes to increase weaning weights – for example, buying more expensive bulls or shifting calving dates – understanding how that decision affects calf values, not just weights, can be important, stated the authors. Understanding how price slide affects forward contracts can help producers decide whether or not to deliver calves that are under or over the agreed-upon weight.

Bulletin authors are UW Extension agricultural systems specialist John Ritten, extension livestock marketing specialist Bridger Feuz, beef cattle specialist Steve Paisley and extension educator Hudson Hill. For more information, contact Ritten at 307-766-3373 or john.ritten@uwyo.edu, or Feuz at 307-783-0570 or bmfeuz@uwyo.edu.

"What is the Price Slide?" is among many free guides, courses and videos from UW Extension to help extend skills in ranching, irrigation, small acreage management, succession, legacy and estate planning and more. YouTube video series from UW Extension include "Barnyards and Backyards," "From the Ground Up" and "Exploring the Nature of Wyoming."

–UW Extension