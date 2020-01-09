New FDA nutrition facts label rules now in effect

New Food and Drug Administration rules for the Nutrition Facts and Supplement Facts label and Serving Size went into effect on January 1 for large manufacturers, while manufacturers with less than $10 million in annual food sales have an additional year to comply, until Jan. 1, 2021.

The labels must reflect realistic serving sizes. Guidance from FDA (see link) shows the label formats that will be allowed.

Manufacturers of most single-ingredient sugars such as honey and maple syrup and certain cranberry products have until July 1, 2021, to make the changes. Manufacturers of certain flavored dried cranberries have until July 1, 2020 to make the changes.

On its website, the agency also noted that “during the first six months following the January 1, 2020, compliance date, FDA plans to work cooperatively with manufacturers to meet the new Nutrition Facts label requirements and will not focus on enforcement actions regarding these requirements during that time.”

