New format for NRHA Futurity Collegiate Judging Contest

For Immediate Release – December 20, 2017 – Oklahoma City, Okla. – The National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) champions opportunities to develop the future of the sport of reining. One great illustration of this is the return of the Collegiate Judging Contest at the 2017 National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Futurity & Adequan® North American Affiliate Championship Show.

The contest began with a penalty clip and rulebook test designed to measure contestants' technical knowledge of the sport. Next, participants judged two sets of live runs during the Level 4 Open Silver Spurs Equine Semifinal. During the judging, the senior division served as scribes for the junior division and vice versa, with scribe pairs being predetermined prior to the start of the competition.

An awards breakfast at Heritage Place rounded out the competition. There, students enjoyed a Chic-Fil-A breakfast prior to the presentation of awards. Competition results are listed below. Congratulations to all participants for a great contest.

Senior Individual

1. Mary Cornett – Mississippi State University

2. Dylan Price – Oklahoma State University

3. Rebecca Janes – Oklahoma State University

4. Kyle Vanderleest – West Texas A&M University

5. Nicole Wurzel – Oklahoma State University

6. Katy Hawkins – West Texas A&M University

7. Lyndi Starr – Texas Tech University

8. Hannah Murphy – Oklahoma State University

9. Lauren Moore West – Texas A&M University

10. Rachel Scott – Oklahoma State University

Junior Individual

1. Tanner Robertson – NEO A&M College

2. Ashley McLaughun – NEO A&M College

3. Kayla Burns – NEO A&M College

4. Billie Tillett – Northwest College

5. Madison Edwards – Northwest College

6. Hannah Penny – North Central Texas College

7. Abby Hays – NEO A&M College

8. Kelsie Lupson – North Central Texas College

9. Katelynn Priest – Cloud County Community College

10. Hannah Jenkins – NEO A&M College

Senior Team

1. Oklahoma State University

2. West Texas A&M University – Team White

3. West Texas A&M University – Team Maroon

4. Mississippi State University

5. University of Wyoming

6. Texas Tech University

7. Alfred University

8. Texas A&M University

9. University of Arkansas

10. University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Junior Team

1. NEO A&M College – Team One

2. North Central Texas College – Team Red

3. Northwest College

4. NEO A&M College – Team Two

5. Cloud County Community College – Team One

6. Ellsworth Community College

7. North Central Texas College – Team Blue

8. Cloud County Community College – Team Two

–National Reining Horse Association