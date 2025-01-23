New fundraising event to celebrate South Dakota ag industry with locally-sourced menu

Event to benefit Sioux Falls non-profit Stockyards Ag Experience

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Calling all Sioux Falls area foodies! The public is invited to attend The Stockyards Soiree by purchasing tickets at StockyardsSoiree.com . This fundraiser, which is set for 5:30 p.m. on February 20, 2025 at The Meadow Barn at Country Orchards in Harrisburg, will cultivate and celebrate the Stockyards Ag Experience and the community that helped create it.

“The Stockyards Soiree will be an incredible opportunity to connect and network with business leaders, influential community members and local producers,” said Abby Bischoff, Executive Director of Stockyards Ag Experience. “Small non-profits like ours rely heavily on the funds raised at events like this. Whether you’re a long time supporter of Stockyards Ag Experience or just someone looking to indulge in delicious food and drink sourced from local producers, I encourage you to join us as we cultivate and celebrate the agriculture community together.”

TEC – Harvest Night

The Stockyards Soiree will feature a farm-to-table dinner and desserts made by Vanguard Hospitality with locally-sourced foods. Menu items include al pastor tacos, bison prime rib crostinis, spicy salmon with crispy rice, bison chocolate chili, waffle cone mashed potato bar, and a variety of unique desserts.

City of Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken will join as a featured speaker and new renderings for Woster Plaza will be shared following the City’s reveal of the Falls Park Master Plan last fall. The evening will also provide guests opportunities to bid on unique auction items and have conversations with local farmers who helped make the meal possible. Funds raised at the event will be used toward Woster Plaza, partnerships, and programming.

About Stockyards Ag Experience: Stockyards Ag Experience connects agriculture to our lives. Our vision is a world where everyone recognizes and celebrates the past, present and future of agriculture. The Stockyards Ag Experience Plaza and Barn are being developed as regional attractions at Falls Park, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Stockyards Ag Experience will communicate the story of agriculture in our economy and society – and showcase its impact on our region.

For more information on our free museum and programs, visit http://www.stockyardsagexperience.org .

–Stockyards Ag Experience