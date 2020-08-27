New Hereford Assoc rule for AI sires

The American Hereford Association Board of Directors has approved a new rule regarding AI-permitted (articifical insemination) sires. Starting Sept. 1, 2020, all AI-permitted sires must be tested for all known genetic abnormalities in addition to the etablished parent-verification requirement. Bulls which have been AI-permitted prior to Sept. 1 will be grandfathered into the rule change, so the new rule will only apply to bulls that become AI-permitted after Sept. 1

–American Hereford Association