New members appointed to Montana Wetlands Protection Advisory Council

HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recently appointed six new members to the Montana Wetlands Protection Advisory Council.

Region 1: To be determined

Region 2: Bridger Pierce

Region 3: Justin Julian

Region 4: Chris Evensen

Region 5: Beverly Wornom

Region 6: Ken Jansa

Region 7: Stephen Christian

The council advises FWP on general management and direction of the Migratory Bird Wetland Program. The program was established by the Montana legislature in 1985 and is funded with state migratory bird hunting license fees.

“We’re grateful for these members and their willingness to help us conserve and restore wetland habitat,” said FWP Director Dustin Temple. “We’re ready to roll up our sleeves and get busy putting projects together with conservation partners and landowners across the state.”

Lastt week FWP announced an art contest for the 2024 Migratory Bird Stamp. The new stamp will help highlight the importance of wetland conservation and restoration around the state. Every person who purchases a 2024 migratory bird license will receive information about wetland conservation and a sticker with the winning artwork.

The Wetlands Protection Advisory Council will select the winning artist for the 2024 stamp. For more information on the stamp and how to submit art, click here .

The newly appointed council will meet in person from 1 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 4 and from 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 5 at the Calvert Hotel in Lewistown. (Times are subject to change.) Meetings of the council are open to the public, and interested parties are encouraged to participate.

–Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks