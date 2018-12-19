New Members Elected to Nebraska Beef Council Board

Kearney, NE (December 17, 2018) – The Nebraska Beef Council has announced the results of the 2018 Board of Director elections.

Rosemary Vinton Anderson, a cow-calf producer from Whitman will represent district two including Grant, Hooker, Thomas, Blaine, Loup, Rock, Brown, Keya Paha, and Cherry counties.

Jim Ramm, a cow-calf producer from Atkinson will represent district four including Boyd, Holt, Wheeler, Knox, Antelope, and Boone counties.

Michele Cutler, a cow-calf producer from Elsie, NE, will represent district six including Arthur, McPherson, Logan, Keith, Perkins, Lincoln, Chase, Hayes, Dundy and Hitchcock counties.

Gregg Wiedel, a cow-calf producer from Hebron, NE, will represent district eight including Adams, Webster, Clay, Nuckolls, Fillmore, Thayer, Seward, Saline, Jefferson, Lancaster, Gage, Otoe, Johnson, Pawnee, Nemaha, and Richardson counties.

Each new board member will serve a four-year term beginning in January, 2019.

–Nebraska Beef Council