New Mexico auctioneer wins World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifier

Paiz has been auctioneering for around seven years, and currently sells regularly for three livestock auctions, a car sale and an equipment auction company out of Midland, Texas. This was his fourth time competing at a WLAC qualifying event and third time qualifying for the semifinals. “The first one I went to I drew second in the competition order, so I got to sit there that day and listen to everybody go to find out I didn’t make it,” Paiz said. “Here I am, four years later, and to win one, it feels amazing.” A live cattle sale took place, with the market’s regular buyers and sellers in the seats. Auctioneer contestants were judged on the clarity and quality of their chant, presentation, ability to catch bids/conduct the sale and how likely the judge would be to hire the auctioneer. Judges for the qualifying event were livestock market owners, managers, dealers and/or allied industry members from across the nation. Individuals advancing to the semifinals with Paiz are Neil Bouray, Webber, Kan.; Leon Caselman, Long Lane, Mo.; Dean Edge, Rimbey, Alberta; Michael Imbrogno, Turlock, Calif.; Brennin Jack, Virden, Manitoba; Jacob Massey, Petersburg, Tenn.; Runner Up Champion Daniel Mitchell, Cumberland, Ohio; Reserve Champion Andrew Sylvester, Wamego, Kan.; and Tim Yoder, Montezuma, Ga.Other contestants who competed were Cinch Anderson, John Day, Ore.; Jared Anstine, Holden, Mo.; Jeremy Anstine, Holden, Mo.; Chris Arnaman, Cameron, Mo.; Spencer Cline, Kingston, Ark.; Gary Crawley, Kiowa, Okla.; Cody Davis, Garnett, Kan. (High Score Rookie); Ryan Dean, Roland, Okla.; Eric Drees, Caldwell, Idaho; Steve Goedert, Dillon, Mont.; Cody Hanold, Brighton, Ill.; Jacob Hills, Ridgeway, Wis.; Travis Holck, Lake Crystal, Minn.; Joshua Houston, Bell Buckle, Tenn.; Tanner Jessup, Iola, Kan.; Rex Lasyone, Winnfield, La.; Cody Manspile, Lexington, Va.; Tilon Mast, Auburn, Neb.; Justin Mebane, Bakersfield, Calif.; Justin Moore, Barnesville, Ohio; Kyle Mueller, Cassville, Wis.; Mark Oberholtzer, Loyal, Wis.; Ross Parks, New Concord, Ohio; Mason Plumly, Somerton, Ohio; Austin Schaben, Dunlap, Iowa; Jim Settle, Arroyo Grande, Calif.; Barrett Simon, Rosalia, Kan.; Robert Strickler, Banco, Va.; Lonnie Stripe, Humeston, Iowa; J.R. Sullivan, Quitman, Ark.; Clayton Taylor, Washburn, Mo.; Brooks Thompson, Prague, Okla.; Marshal Tingle, Nicolasville, Ky.; Benjamin Weber, Lone Jack, Mo.; and Zack Zumstein, Marsing, Idaho.The World Livestock Auctioneer Championship will be held in conjunction with the LMA Annual Convention June 7-10, 2023, in Arcadia and Punta Gorda, Fla.