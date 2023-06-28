New Mexico: David Trujillo named 2022 Livestock Inspector of the Year

The 2022 Livestock Inspector of the year is David Trujillo. Born and raised in Garfield, David graduated from Hatch High School in 1982. Prior to his position as District 21 Livestock Inspector with the New Mexico Livestock Board, he worked as a meat processor and manager in Hatch. The NMLB brought David on in 2001 as a Meat Inspector for the Meat Inspection Division, and after 6 years in that position was then transferred to the T or C area as a Livestock Inspector.

David is recognized for his instrumental role in livestock evacuation and placement during the Black Fire, named New Mexico’s second largest wildfire burning over 300,000 acres. New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association looked to David as the lead boots on the ground when coordinating donations of feed to the burn scarred area.

“David is always willing to help out in other districts that are short staffed, and has filled in for Districts 14, 22, 10 and 7,” said Shawn Davis, Deputy Director, NMLB. “He has worked with us for 21 years and has done so without complaint and with an attitude of service and dedication.”

This award is sponsored annually by Sauble Ranch Company in coordination with New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association.

Caption (L-R): Loren Patterson, NMCGA President; David Trujillo; Troy Sauble, Sauble Ranch Company. Inspector-of-the-Year_2022

–New Mexico Cattle Growers Association