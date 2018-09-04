New officers and directors elected for Livestock Publications Council

(FORT WORTH, TEXAS)- Carey Brown, Cow Country News, Lexington, Ky. was elected to serve the Livestock Publications Council (LPC) as its president for 2018-2019. Elections were held during the Agricultural Media Summit at the LPC annual meeting held in Scottsdale, Arizona. This event is a joint convention of LPC, AAEA – The Agricultural Communicators Network, and Connectiv Agri Media Committee.

Serving as first vice president is Jennifer Carrico, JC Communications, Redfield, Iowa and filling the second vice president position is LeAnne Peters, Cattle Business in Mississippi, Jackson, Miss. Molly Schoen, Charolais Journal, Kansas City, Mo. will serve as secretary/treasurer. Cindy Cunningham, National Pork Board, Des Moines, Iowa, will stay on the executive committee as immediate past president.

Newly elected to the board are: Codi Mills, Cattle Business Weekly, Philip, SD; and John Robinson, National Cattlemen, Centennial, Colo.

Those who will continue their terms are Kent Jaecke, Rockin' K Productions, Edmond, Okla; Jennifer Scharpe, JSignature Branding & Media, Westminster, Colo.; Eric Tietze, Ozarks Farm & Neighbor, Lebanon, Mo.; Ben Richey, United States Animal Health Association, St. Joseph, Mo; Steve Taylor, Appaloosa Journal, Moscow, Idaho; Katie Miller, Kate Communicates, West Lafayette, Ind.; Katrina Huffstutler, Cactus Flower Communications, Electra, Texas; Julie Mais, Angus Journal St. Joseph, Mo; and Mike Opperman, Farm Journal- MILK, Fort Atkinson, Wis.

LPC is a non-profit international organization serving the dynamic livestock communications industry. Its goal is to provide a forum through which members can obtain information on how to improve their overall effectiveness and value to both readers and advertisers. For more information on LPC and its services or membership please contact LPC, Diane Johnson, Executive Director, 200 West Exchange Ave., Fort Worth, Texas 76164; 817/336-1130; diane@livestockpublications.com.

–Livestock Publications Council