New Online BQA Transportation Quality Assurance Certification

BROOKINGS, S.D. – A new online Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) Transportation Certification is available via the National Beef Quality Assurance program.

This certification program can be found at http://www.bqa.org. Click on "Certification" in the menu on the left-hand side of the screen.

"Transporters are an invaluable member of the beef supply chain. When cattle trucks hit the road, they become highly visible to the public's eye and maintaining the highest level of animal welfare is critical throughout the journey," explained Heidi Carroll, SDSU Extension Livestock Stewardship Associate.

Carroll went on to explain that before beef reaches the dinner plate, the animal is hauled several times.

"Cattlemen and transporters both insure the safety of people and cattle. They are also responsible for the quality of beef products and demonstrate their ethical commitment of caring for animals humanely," she said.

Transporting cattle at any age in their life is a stressful experience, so cattlemen and professional drivers should ensure the best care for the animals prior to, during, and after the journey.

The BQA Transportation Certification teaches industry best management practices and reviews laws and regulations for transporting cattle.

More about BQA Transportation Certification

Two course options focus the content for Farmers and Ranchers or Professional Drivers.

Seven lessons and a quiz make up the courses which include:

* Introduction to BQA Transportation

* Principles of Stockmanship

* Biosecurity

* Fitness for Transport

* Pre-Trip Planning and Loading

* On the Road, Arrival and Unloading

* Risk and Emergency Management

* Final Assessment

The entire course takes approximately 90 minutes to complete, but it can be completed in multiple sittings.

Upon successful completion, a certificate is provided that can be printed or saved as a training record. Certification is valid for three years.

For more information and to view all BQA programs and resources, visit the Beef Quality Assurance website.

For questions regarding BQA Transportation Certification or BQA Certification, please contact Carroll at heidi.carroll@sdstate.edu.

–SDSU Extension