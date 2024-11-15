New program offers incentives for adoption of cover crops

Farmers for Soil Health is a farmer-driven initiative for farmers aimed at improving soil health through the adoption of cover crops. The collaboration among the Soy Checkoff, Pork Checkoff and National Corn Growers Association in partnership with state commodity groups and conservation organizations seeks to double the adoption of cover crops to reach 30 million acres by 2030.

Through the Farmers for Soil Health program, enrolled farmers receive incentive payments for adopting cover crops on their farms. The incentives are supported by a $95 million U.S. Department of Agriculture Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities grant.

North Dakota State University is playing a pivotal role in the partnership by providing science-based technical assistance and outreach to farmers wishing to enroll.

Helping to coordinate Farmers for Soil Health activities in North Dakota is Rutendo Nyamusamba, NDSU Extension conservation agronomist stationed at the Dickinson Research Extension Center.

“Cover crops have many benefits, including soil water and nutrient retention, reduced soil erosion, extending grazing periods and managing soil health aspects,” says Nyamusamba. “Our goal is to enroll 35,000 acres, or approximately 98 farmers into the program in North Dakota.”

“This program is unique because it was built by farmers for farmers, and it assists with the cost and learning curve of adopting cover crops,” says Ben West, Farmers for Soil Health executive director. “We built flexibility into the timing, allowing farmers to enroll their fields before or after planting cover crops.”

Enrollment is a simple online process that also positions farmers to take advantage of the new marketplace, providing a direct channel between farmers and end users. The fiscal year for the program is March 1 to February 28. The turnover between the previous year’s cover crop and the current year’s cover crops is February 28. The program also provides dedicated technical advisors to offer guidance and answer questions about transitioning fields to successful cover crop adoption.

If a field was planted to cover crops for the first time in the fall of 2024, it is eligible for a three-year contract payment of $50 per acre. This is structured as $25 the first year, $15 the second year and $10 the third year.

Visit FarmersforSoilHealth.com for information on eligibility and how to enroll online for cover crop payments.



The program’s goal is to enroll 35,000 acres, or approximately 98 farmers into the program in North Dakota. NDSU photo | Courtesy photo



–NDSU Extension