New record set at 2022 Black Hills Stock Show Truck Defender Horse Sale

Records were once again meant to be broken and 2022 was up for the challenge. Now in it’s 64th year, the Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo played host to the Truck Defender Horse Sale on January 28-29 drawing capacity crowds to the James Kjerstad Event Center on the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City, SD.

Following a daily preview each morning, Auctioneers Seth Weishaar, Belle Fourche, SD and Steve Friskup from Muleshoe, TX were joined in the auction block by ring announcer Joel White as 213 select consignments passed through the sale ring. The increase in total sales grew by $759,150 over the previous record set in 2021 reaching $2,651,750 with 166 head changing hands. New in 2022, the BHSS sale committee contracted with Superior Productions to offer internet bidding and online buying options to horsemen from across the Nation.

Hastags, an NCHA Super Stakes Open Champion, Multiple Futurity and Derby Cutting Champion and NCHA World Finals Open Reserve Champion, sired Im A Nasty Habit, the new BHSS record high seller on the Friday sale. The 2020 Blue Roan Stallion is out of a daughter of the 6666 Ranch Multiple World Champion Sire PG Gunpowder by Playgun. Consigned by Bruce and Cooper Bebo, Redfield, SD, he left the ring on a final internet bid of $62,000 by Steve Bruton from Durant, OK. Reserve High Seller was consigned by Paul and Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, SD. Selling on Saturday, Playguns Express commanded a bid of $49,000 from Todd Kimbvell from Hillsboro, TX. Sired by Shepherd Star by Playgun, the 2014 Gray Gelding is out of a Smokin Jose bred mare and is a seasoned heading, heeling, team penning, sorting and ranch versatility athlete. A strong pony market again broke previous records as ‘Spirit’, a 2015 Buckskin Gelding, made a memorable showing in the ring with his young, entertaining trainer Saige Cunningham from Mitchell, SD. Jerry Schroeder, Laurel, NE, had the bid at $23,000 in front of a new Saige Cunningham fan base.

Hutchinson HW Brand, represented by Jerrod Eller, once again sponsored the Stallion Row where 15 of the region’s leading stallions were showcased on the east concourse of the Event Center and then presented in the sale ring prior to the start of the sale each day. Eller presented jackets to the High Selling Consignor and High Selling Buyer each day of the sale.

Making a brief appearance in the sale ring prior to the start of the Saturday sale, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was greeted to a standing ovation crowd. Auctioneer Steve Friskup donated a 1000X American Hat to the Governor – presented as a thank you for her support of the equine industry and our western way of life here in the state of South Dakota.

As an encouragement for youth living the western lifestyle to keep the heritage alive, the memorial Lloyd W. Rypkema Quarter Horse Award has been presented each year at the Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo and now into it’s 11th year. With bloodlines strong in Leo and Three Bars that were so important to Rypkema and raised on the Open Box Rafter Ranch, the 2021 Sorrel Filly named Cisco Shiner was presented on Saturday to the 2022 recipient Karlie Kammerer, the 14 year old daughter of Riley and Jimmie Kammerer from Piedmont, SD.

2022 overall average: $15,974 (2021 – $12,788)

TOP 5: $44,500 (2021 – $36,700)

TOP 10: $38,900 (2021 – $32,800)

Gelding average: $16,913 (2021 – $13,867)

Mare average: $13,383 (2021 – $10,878)

Stallion Average: $26,420 – PONY AVERAGE: $10,350

TOTAL SALES: $2,651,750 (166 Sold)

2021 – $1,892,600 (148 Sold)

$62,000 – IM A NASTY HABIT – 2020 AQHA Blue Roan Stallion sired by NCHA Super Stakes Champion HASHTAGS by Leading Sire Metallic Cat out of PG OLENAS HICKORY by Multiple World Champion Sire PG Gunpowder. Consignor – Bruce & Cooper Bebo, Redfield, SD. Buyer – Steve Bruton, Durant, OK.

$49,000 – PLAYGUNS EXPRESS – 2014 AQHA Gray Gelding sired by SHEPHERD STAR by Playgun by Freckles Playboy. Dam is DOCS EXPRESSIVE GOLD by Doc N Jose, a granddaughter of Smokin Jose. Consignor – Paul & Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, SD. Buyer – Todd Kimbvell, Hillsboro, TX.

$38,500 – MOMS STYLE – 2015 AQHA Sorrel Gelding sired by DUAL PLAYIN by Playin Stylish out of KOTA MORE by Some More Lena. Consignor – Jamie or Mica Olson, Bloomfield, NE. Buyer – Cory Banzhaf, Kearney, NE.

$37,000 – SABRE COLONEL BAR – 2016 AQHA Sorrel Gelding sired by MR COLONEL THREETIMES by Mister Colonel Bar out of the Doc’s Jack Sprat granddaughter LILY BARON BAR. Consignor – Schmitt Horse Ranch, Holland, IA. Buyer – Duane & Judy Jacobson, Watford City, ND.

$36,000 – CARLENA – 2013 AQHA Bay Mare sired by HEART OF A FOX (Smart Little Lena) out of MINI ME, a Peppy San Badger/Doc O’Lena bred mare. Consignor – Britt & Kaila Williams, Hammond, MT. Buyer – Jasper & Tara Fanning, Ogallala, NE.

$36,000 – CHIC AT NITE – 2017 AQHA Sorrel Mare sired by GUNNERS SPECIAL NITE by Colonels Smoking Gun and out of SUPER OLENA CHIC, a daughter of Smart Chic Olena by Smart Little Lena. Consignor – Paul & Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, SD. Buyer – Steve Huckfeldt, Morrill, NE.

$35,000 – BIGTIME SISTER – 2011 AQHA Sorrel Mare sired by the $17 Million Producer CD OLENA by Doc O’Lena and out of a daughter of HIGH BROW CAT by High Brow Hickory. An NCHA Money Earner in foal to PEPTOS BLUEPRINT for 2022. Consignor – Jim Whitcher, Scenic, SD. Buyer – George Fisher, Hermosa, SD.

$35,000 – ROOSTERS RETURN – 2016 AQHA Bay Gelding sired by GALLO DEL CIELO (Rooster) by Peppy San Badger out of SHINERS SUPER MODEL, a daughter of the late Shining Spark. Consignor – J.D. Gerard, Piedmont, SD. Buyer – Jay Wadhams, Phoenix, AZ.

$33,000 – BOONS BLUGINGER Ff555 – 2015 AQHA Blue Roan Gelding sired by FIGURE FOUR 555 by Figure Four Fritz out of TDN BOONS GINGER, a Boon Dox John bred mare. Consignor – Jared Odens, Pierre, SD. Buyer – Todd Bishop, Burns, WY.

$32,500 – PEPTOS MOONSHINE – 2013 AQHA Red Roan Stallion sired by CATS MOONSHINE by High Brow Cat out of DJS KABOON BERREE, a Peptoboonsmal bred mare. Consignor – Bailey Young, Gillette, WY. Buyer – Greg Carlson, Jamestown, ND.

$31,000 – BARBERA BARTENDER – 2010 AQHA Palomino Gelding sired by SPANISH BARBERA by Spanish Array out of MISS DOLLY BARTENDER, a Mr Tyree Red/Two ID Bartender bred mare. Consignor – Travis & Amanda Lymber, Broken Bow, NE. Buyer – Eric Ravencroft, Nenzel, NE.

$31,000 – BILLIE DUAL CAT – 2011 AQHA Chestnut Gelding sired by BILLIE BROW CAT by High Brow Cat out of the Peppy San Badger/Colonel Freckles bred mare MISS TASSA DUAL. Consignor – Jake Deueraux, New Castle, WY. Buyer – Laney Waln, Martin, SD.

$30,000 – JM MONTANA FAME – 2014 AQHA Palomino Gelding sired by DOC O MONTANA by Doc O Dynamite out of the Frenchmans Guy granddaughter FRENCHIN FLOSSIE. Consignor – Cole & Devin Robinson, Moorcroft WY. Buyer – Dustin Martinson, Gillette, WY.

$30,000 – CISCO SANTANA – 2018 AQHA Palomino Gelding sired by WIMPYSLITTLETHRILLER by Wimpys Little Step out of the Mr Sun Olena daughter LENAS SUNLIGHT. Consignor – Maddie Fantaskey, Worland, WY. Buyer – Stacey Schubert, Shovewood, MN.

$30,000 – SNAPPLE CRACK POP – 2020 AQHA Gray Mare sired by 2X Aged Event Champion HIRED GUN by Playgun out of the CD Olena/Smart Spook bred mare SJR WHITE DIAMONDS. Consignor – Bruce & Stacey Bebo, Redfield, SD. Buyer – Mike Trogstad, Nunda, ND.

Consigned by Paul and Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, SD, PLAYGUNS EXPRESS drew a bid of $49,000 from Todd Kimbvell, Hillsboro, TX. Sired by Shepherd Star by Playgun, the 2014 Gray Gelding is out of a Smokin Jose bred mare.



MOMS STYLE, a 2015 Sorrel Gelding sired by Dual Playin by Playin Stylish out of Kota More by Some More Lena, was consigned by Jamie and Mica Olson, Bloomfield, NE with Cory Banzhaff, Kearney, NE having the bid at $38,500.



SABRE COLONEL BAR, a 2016 Sorrel Gelding sired by Mr Colonel Thereetimes out of a Doc's Jack Sprat mare, was consigned by Schmitt Horse Ranch, Holland, IA. He brought a bid of $37,000 from Duane and Judy Jacobson, Watford City, ND.



Consigned by Saige Cunningham from Mitchell, SD, the 2022 BHSS High Selling Pony was SPIRIT - a 2015 Buckskin Gelding. He captured a bid of $23,000 from Jerry Schroeder, Laurel, NE.

