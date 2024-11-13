New Research Details How Beef Benefits Key Age Groups  

Recent studies outline how eating beef can help close nutrient gaps at key life stages



DENVER, November 13, 2024 – Recent Beef Checkoff-funded research adds to a growing body of evidence reinforcing the important role beef plays in closing nutrient gaps for vulnerable populations. The three new studies looked at nutrient intake and adequacy needs during adolescence, pregnancy and for those 60 years of age and older. “Our analysis shows that people at various life stages – adolescents, pregnant and lactating women and older adults – who eat about 2 ounces of beef a day, on average, consume more essential nutrients in their meals, helping them better achieve overall nutrient adequacy,” said Victor Fulgoni III, PhD, lead study author. “Meals with nutrient-dense, lean beef may help improve health by delivering critical nutrients that support key life milestones.”

Adolescents (14-18 years old)

Adolescence is a critical life stage with increased nutrient needs for optimal growth and development. A combination of greater nutrient requirements and a decrease in diet quality in this life stage leads to nutrient gaps and deficiencies, creating a public health concern. According to the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, the nutrients lacking in adolescents’ diets put them at greater nutritional risk. However, adolescents who regularly eat meals with beef are more likely to meet daily essential nutrient recommendations and have a lower prevalence for nutrient inadequacies. Beef’s nutrients, such as protein, zinc, B vitamins and iron, are essential nutrients needed for proper adolescent development. Based on this analysis, adolescents who regularly eat meals with beef are more likely to meet daily recommendations for essential nutrients. As little as 1.7 ounces of beef per day in their diets led to increased intakes of calcium, iron, phosphorus, selenium, sodium, choline, vitamin B12 and zinc.

Pregnant and Lactating Women

The importance of proper nutrition in supporting maternal and child health through pregnancy and lactation cannot be overstated. The study found that pregnant and lactating women who regularly eat meals with beef are more likely to meet daily essential protein and other key nutrient recommendations and have a lower prevalence for nutrient inadequacies. Based on this analysis, it is estimated that an additional 830,000 pregnant and lactating women would no longer have inadequate intakes for zinc if they incorporated as little as 1.7 ounces of beef into their daily diet.

Older Adults (60 years and older) A significant proportion of older U.S. adults consume less than the recommended amounts of key nutrients each day, which can have health consequences. This study found that adults ages 60 years and older who regularly eat meals with beef have improved intake of 12 nutrients, including nutrients often lacking in this population, protein and vitamin B12. Further, older adults who eat about 2 ounces of beef per day in their diet are more likely to meet daily essential nutrient recommendations and have a lower prevalence for nutrient inadequacies.

Across All Life Stages

Eating meals with beef improved intake of key nutrients in the total diet and helped a greater percentage of the population meet nutrient adequacy for calcium, iron, zinc, thiamin, riboflavin, protein and vitamin B12. Through the funding of these studies, the Beef Checkoff plays an important role in ensuring the availability of peer-reviewed research about beef. “Today, more than ever, there is significant competition for limited funding for research on food and human nutrition,” explained Shalene McNeill, PhD, executive director of nutrition science, health and wellness. “We are fortunate that beef farmers and ranchers recognize the importance of scientific research, and thanks to their Checkoff dollars we have the opportunity to fund research that examines beef’s role in a healthy diet.”To view the three Beef Checkoff-funded studies in their entirety, visit the links included below.

Fulgoni K, Fulgoni VL III. Beef Intake Is Associated with Higher Nutrient Intake and Nutrient Adequacy in U.S. Adolescents, NHANES 2001–2018. Nutrients. 2023; 15(23):4996. https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/15/23/4996 Agarwal S & Fulgoni VL III. Contribution of Beef to Key Nutrient Intakes and Nutrient Adequacy in Pregnant and Lactating Women: NHANES 2011–2018 Analysis. Nutrients 2024;16(7):981. https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/16/7/981 Agarwal S, Fulgoni VL III. Beef Consumption Is Associated with Higher Intakes and Adequacy of Key Nutrients in Older Adults Age 60+ Years: National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2011–2018 Analysis. Nutrients. 2024; 16(11): 1779.https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/16/11/1779 This research was funded by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff. NCBA was not involved in the study design, data collection and analysis, or publication of the findings.For more about the latest Beef Checkoff efforts, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com

