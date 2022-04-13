New SD State Veterinarian Hired

The South Dakota Animal Industry Board has named Dr. Beth Thompson as State Veterinarian and Executive Secretary of the South Dakota Animal Industry Board.

“I’m very excited to join the SD Animal Industry Board and its talented staff” said Thompson “South Dakota is my home state, and I am committed to working with the Board and South Dakota producers to protect and preserve our livestock industry.”

Dr. Thompson, originally from Groton, South Dakota, obtained her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) and Swine Certificate from the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine in 2007. She practiced in a Minnesota based swine system immediately following graduation. In July 2008, Dr. Thompson joined the Minnesota Board of Animal Health as a Senior Veterinarian where she focused on tuberculosis eradication in northwestern Minnesota and worked in the swine, equine, and carcass disposal programs. In 2014, Dr. Thompson became an Assistant Director and soon after, added emergency planning to her list of duties.

In June 2016, Dr. Thompson was selected as the Minnesota State Veterinarian and Executive Director of the Board of Animal Health. She is the 8th Executive Director of the board since its inception in 1903.

Dr. Thompson is the Treasurer of the United States Animal Health Association, Vice-Chair of the National Association of State Animal Health Officials, serves on the American Veterinary Medical Association Animal Agriculture Liaison Committee and the National Animal Health Laboratory Coordinating Committee.

She received her Juris Doctor (JD) degree from William Mitchell College of Law in 1992.

The South Dakota Animal Industry Board is responsible for protecting and preserving the health of the State’s livestock to enhance productivity and ensure the safety of meat products for the public.

–SD Animal Industry Board