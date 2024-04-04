New Sponsorship with Platform by James Beard Foundation

The American Lamb Board (ALB) is excited to announce a new sponsorship with Platform by the James Beard Foundation. As a Platform Purveyor, ALB has a unique opportunity to connect with the country’s best chefs and provide them with local products for Platform events. Platform by the James Beard Foundation is a state-of-the-art show kitchen, event space, and educational hub for outstanding culinary arts programming. The new event space and show kitchen located at Pier 57 in New York City not only attracts leading chefs, but the venue is also expected to attract 8 million visitors a year. As a sponsor at this premier culinary venue, American Lamb will be featured at up to five monthly events. ALB promotional materials will be included in information packages, and the ALB logo will be used in all print and digital event promotions, including the website, newsletters, and social media. At Platform, there is something for everyone to indulge their inner foodie and celebrate the people, cultures, and traditions of America’s food culture. The venue hosts chef-in-residence programs, intimate dining events with James Beard Award–winning chefs, exciting cooking demos, hands-on culinary classes and more. “With this unique partnership, we anticipate a high return on investment,” says ALB Chair Jeff Ebert. “We are eager to see how these top chefs use American Lamb in unique culinary dishes.” Platform welcomes visitors to experience the best of American food culture and the people behind it through dynamic programs and events. It is fully open to the public multiple days a week. The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America’s food culture and champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity, and sustainability. -American Lamb Board