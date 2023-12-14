New Takes on Beef in the Cafeteria at the Healthy Kids Collaborative Workshop

Napa, CA (December 13, 2023) – The Healthy Kids Collaborative recently hosted a workshop at the renowned Culinary Institute of America in Napa, California. The event, supported by various partners including the California Beef Council, brought together school nutrition professionals, skilled chefs, suppliers to schools, and nonprofit stakeholders with a focus on creating culinary-driven healthier food options for school meals.

The program is designed to drive forward innovation in school nutrition, providing a platform for professionals to deepen their expertise in K-12 school foods. Mitch Rippe, Director of Nutrition and Education for the Nebraska Beef Council, was in attendance and highlighted the importance of the initiative for the beef industry.

“Beef is a culinary staple that can drive fruit, vegetable, and whole grain consumption,” said Rippe. “It fills critical nutrient gaps in an age range that is important for growth and development.”

Rippe described some of the innovative approaches discussed at the workshop, showcasing how beef can be incorporated into school lunches in unique and appealing ways. One example was a savory oatmeal for breakfast, featuring barbecue-braised beef, sautéed or fried onions, mushrooms, and pesto sauce. The aim was to introduce novel twists on familiar foods, engaging students with exciting culinary experiences.

The workshop also included a competition where groups designed breakfast and lunch items. Students served as judges, providing feedback on their preferences. A beef frittata and a tostada topped the list, showcasing the versatility and appeal of beef in school meals.

“We plan to incorporate some of these innovative approaches into a summer workshop for school nutrition professionals in Nebraska, collaborating with the Department of Education,” said Rippe of his takeaways from the workshop.

As the collaborative efforts continue, the focus remains on providing school nutrition professionals with creative and healthy options to enrich meals for students across the nation.

For more information and to learn more about the Nebraska Beef Council, visit www.nebeef.org.

Director of Nutrition and Education, Mitch Rippe, attended and participated in the Healthy Kids Collaborative Workshop. Rippe hopes to incorporate some of the ideas into a workshop in Nebraska next summer. image-3

A meal prepped by chefs and “schoolified” or simplified for school lunches. image-2

–Nebraska Beef Council