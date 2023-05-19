New veterinary medication regulations in effect June 11

Come mid-June, many common livestock antbiotics will be more difficult to access. June 11, 2023, marks the start of new regulation requiring a veterinarian prescription for previously over the counter drugs.

This new rule is an extension of the existing 2017 Veterinary Feed Directive (VFD), which was a part of the Animal Drug Availability Act of 1996. This act has undergone numerous rule changes in its 26 years of existence, mostly in response to stakeholder feedback and comments submitted to FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine.

According to FDA, the initial 2017 rule converted about 96 percent of veterinary drugs to prescription or under veterinary feed directive. Many cattle producers have fought these regulations since their inception, citing a lack of understanding for animal husbandry and increased cost and time associated with treating sick animals.

Not all antibiotics are included in this rule change, only medications deemed medically important to human medicine. Some popular drugs include penicillin, tetracyclines and sulfas. These drugs are marketed under brand names LA-200 and 300, Noromycin, Vetramyicn, Duramycin, Terramycin, Draxxin, Penicillin, Tylan, ToDay, TomMorrow

Ranchers will now need a prescription for antibiotics they could previously purchase over the counter. Callie Hanson | Courtesy photo

Dr. Jay Hudson of Lazy H Large Animal Services, Gillette, Wyoming, offers some peace of mind to ranchers, but recognizes these regulations will have some negative impact on both producers and veterinarians alike.

Hudson notes nearly all rancher concerns with this regulation including obtaining prescriptions can be answered by having a good relationship with a common sense vet and being prepared for known sick seasons. He does not anticipate any changes in the time frame in acquiring antibiotics. But again, a good relationship with a veterinarian plays a key role here.

“Producers who do not already have a good relationship with a vet need to get in contact with someone and have someone who is familiar with their operation. That way, in the case someone gets put in a bind, the vet already knows the operation and the rancher and can prescribe appropriately.”

While cost is a major concern of many producers as we enter this new era of regulation, Hudson notes good faith vets should have no reason to raise the cost of these drugs unless the manufacturers raise the retail price.

Hudson notes in states like Wyoming, these regulations do not fit the needs of producers in the state, who are generally responsible and knowledgeable on what they should and should not treat.

“This regulation can negatively impact vets because it puts almost all responsibility on the vets. For those of who deal with a larger number of animals, this can really weigh on your mind,” Hudson says.

Farmers and ranchers addressing health issues in their cattle will have to take more steps to acquire certain antibiotics. Callie Hanson | Courtesy photo

“I encourage people in our situation to contact legislators and let them know their concerns. I feel as though each state should have its own procedure as this is a state’s right issue because it is not a one size fits all issue.”

Lane Hageman is a fifth generation Wyoming rancher and has spent most of his 27 years of life caring for cattle as the four generations before him had done. Hageman spends his days ensuring their herd is healthy, which oftentimes includes administering antibiotics and other medications.

“The reality is, sometimes we have to doctor our animals,” Hageman says. “It is our job to keep them alive. We have to be confident in the product we raise and be confident in the decisions we make and for the animal well-being we have been entrusted with.”

“The new veterinary medication laws could be devastating for producers. I believe there is a major lack of manpower in the veterinary medicine industry as is, and adding another duty in overseeing these regulations will add to the problem.”

Hageman admits he is not a huge fan of using antibiotics in the first place, but recognizes their place in the livestock industry.

“We have to get back to a place in the beef industry where poor and irresponsible decisions, such as antibiotic overuse, affect that rancher and that rancher alone and don’t become a regulation for everyone else to deal with.”

Though Hageman does not plan on changing is existing management plan, he fears the extra steps now involved with obtaining medicine will end poorly for cattle health.

Hageman notes this will also stretch an already thin veterinary profession even thinner with increased responsibilities, in the middle of an existing rural vet shortage.

“If we are unable to get what we need, the sad reality is we will have to watch sick animals die, instead of giving them a chance to live.”