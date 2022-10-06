New York grants 40-hour overtime to farmworkers
New York’s labor commissioner on Friday approved a recommendation to phase in a 40-hour threshold for farmworker overtime over the next decade, the Associated Press reported.
Under current regulations, farmworkers in New York qualify for overtime pay only after they have worked 60 hours in a week.
Washington, Minnesota, Hawaii and Maryland and California have also granted forms of overtime entitlements to agricultural workers, the AP said.
–The Hagstrom Report
Lucas introduces bill against SEC
Former House Agriculture Committee Chairman Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., and 80 of his colleagues last week introduced the Protect Farmers from the SEC Act.
