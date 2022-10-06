 New York grants 40-hour overtime to farmworkers | TSLN.com
New York grants 40-hour overtime to farmworkers

New York’s labor commissioner on Friday approved a recommendation to phase in a 40-hour threshold for farmworker overtime over the next decade, the Associated Press reported.

Under current regulations, farmworkers in New York qualify for overtime pay only after they have worked 60 hours in a week.

Washington, Minnesota, Hawaii and Maryland and California have also granted forms of overtime entitlements to agricultural workers, the AP said.

–The Hagstrom Report

