Newell Labor Day Queen Pageant

The Newell Community Club is proud to announce the contestants for the 61st annual Newell Labor Day Rodeo Queen Pageant on Saturday, August 29, 2020. This pageant was started in 1959 with girls competing for one title. The princess title was added in 1995 and in 1996 a Jr Miss was added. Seven past title winners advanced to the title of Miss Rodeo South Dakota and five as Junior Miss Rodeo South Dakota.

In the contest this year, all ages will create and present a radio ad promoting the Newell Labor Day Weekend Celebration. Other categories include horsemanship, modeling, personal interview, and public interview. There are great prizes donated by many great sponsors from the community and surrounding area businesses and individuals.

The public is invited to watch the horsemanship beginning at 8:30 at the Newell Arena and the Modeling, Public Interview and Speech portion will begin at 1:00 at Newell Christian Fellowship, 405 Elmira Ave.

Current Royalty

2019 Miss Newell Labor Day—Emma Rogers

As my year, 2019 Miss Newell Labor Day Rodeo Queen comes to a close. I can not help but look back at the year I had, it started off with the Newell Ram Show in September. Then in November, I made the long trip across the state to watch the Miss Rodeo South Dakota pageant in Brookings during the First Chance Bonanza Rodeo. I was able to be home from school in December to welcome home our new Miss Rodeo America 2020. With the start of the new year, I attended the Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2020 Coronation in Sturgis and a few weeks later the Black Hills Stock Show. In a blink of an eye it was summer. I made appearances at the Black Hill Roundup and Days of 76 in July. One of my last appearances was the Faith Stock Show and Rodeo where I had a great time and can not wait to go back. I would like to thank my parents for the help and support this year and throughout my life. I have enjoyed getting to know Jr Miss, Rachael, Little Miss Sedona and their families, and a big Thank You for everything they did. I hope to in the future to finish school and work in agriculture. Thank You to all our Sponsors and Good Luck to all of the contestants.

2019 Jr Miss Newell Labor Day—Rachel Stranberg

My name is Rachel Stranberg, I am the 14-year-old daughter of Reid & Stacy Stranberg. I will be a 7th grader at Newell middle school. Over this past year, I had the honor of being the Newell Labor Day Miss Jr and it was an absolute pleasure. Through my year I was able to represent the community of Newell at several events including the Newell Ram Show, other rodeo queen pageants, rodeos, Black Hills Stock Show and Days of 76 in Deadwood, SD. To Queen Emma & Little Miss Sedona, it has been so special to represent Newell alongside with you both! Thank you also to all the caring sponsors for their continued support for this event. The opportunity to represent such a wonderful community over the past year has truly been an honor and a joy. I wish all of this year’s contestants’ good luck and remind them to have fun!

2019 Little Miss Newell Labor Day—Sedona Marshall

Hello my name is Sedona Marshall l am the 2019 Newell Labor day Little Miss. I am 10 years old and the daughter of Jeremy and Carla Marshall with my two older brother in Belle Fourche. This year representing Newell Labor Day Rodeo has been a blast!! I have rode in Belle Fourche, Deadwood and Faith parades, and participated in the Queen activities. I have had the time of my life made new friends too. I’ve also have learned so much!! A Big thank you to all the sponsors, with your generosity none of this would be possible. And Thank you to all the people who worked so hard to put this event on. My senior Queen Emma, and Junior Miss Rachel were so much help and lots of fun. Thanks so much! Good luck to all trying out for 2020 Royalty. Have fun and keep trying out.

2020 Little Miss Contestants

Victoria Ginsbach is the 8 year old daughter of Todd and Gail Ginsbach of Newell, SD. She will be a 3rd grader this fall at Newell School. A fun fact about Victoria is that she has a pet goat named Dog! Victoria would like to thank her sponsor, Schalesky Livestock in Faith, SD.

Tara Mae Hintz is the 9 year old daughter of Marty Hintz (and the late Tom Peterson) of Trail City, South Dakota. Tara attends Timber Lake Elementary school where she will be entering the 4th grade. A fun fact about Tara is she loves money – she is the treasurer of Dewey County 4-H club. Tara is honored to be sponsored by Troy and Denise Bauman of Bauman Trucking of McLaughlin, South Dakota.

Ema Leach is 9 years old and the daughter of Trenton and Skyla bush of Belle fourche, she will be going into the 4th grade at South Park Elementary in Belle Fourche. A fun fact about Ema is she knows her way around the fire station as any chance she gets she helps her Dad there. Her sponsors are Angel with Keller Williams Reality and Cowboys Too.

2020 Jr Miss Contestant

Atty Eastman is an 11 year old 6th grader at Lead-Deadwood Middle School. She is the daughter of Kristy Eastman & Brent Olson of Spearfish, SD. A fun fact about Atty is she played the National Anthem on her violin at the 2020 Deadwood PBR and Black Hills Roundup Ranch rodeo, where she also trick rode. She would like to thank her sponsor JP Towing of Deadwood, SD for always supporting her in her adventures!

2020 Newell Labor Day Queen Contestant

Aliceson Stranberg is a 15-year-old, sophomore at Newell High School. A fun fact about Aliceson is she participates in 4H, FFA and rodeo. This around cowgirl with a strong work ethic, compassion for others make her proud parents Reid & Stacy Stranberg.