Newell Ram Sale to be held Sept. 19-20

NEWELL, SD – Now in its 74th year, the town’s annual Ram Show & Sale will be Sept. 19-20.

Sheep producers from the region travel to the show to sell and buy as the event has built up a reputation for high quality range and stud rams and ewes for sale. Consignments from an eight-state region make up the lineup and return buyers routinely bid on the offering.

“This sale offers good quality breeding stock for every type of sheep operation. We encourage those interested to check out the offering on sale day and come and visit the town of Newell,” says Christy Frerichs, Ram Sale Secretary.

The Newell Ram Show and Sale has 311 high quality registered sheep consigned from some of the best breeders in the nation for its 2019 event. 69 Stud Rams, 67 Ewes, and 178 Range Rams. Breeds consigned include Rambouillet, Targhee, SAMM, Columbia, Corriedale, Suffolk, Hampshire, and Dorset.

The sheep show will kick off on Sept. 19 with the ewes at 9 a.m. followed by the rams. The wool show will begin at 10 a.m. and cash prizes will also be offered to the winning fleeces. Sheep growers are encouraged to bring their fleeces for the wool show. Those interested can contact wool show coordinator Lisa Surber at (406) 581-7772 or lmsurber@gmail.com.

The sheep sale will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 with the ewes selling first, followed by stud rams and range rams.

Find out more information and view the sale catalog online at newellramsale.com. To see present sale prospects and past show winners please visit Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/pg/newellramsale.

–Newell Ram Sale