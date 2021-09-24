Newell Ram Show & Sale announces winner, sale results

NEWELL, SD – The Newell Ram Show & Sale concluded Sept. 17.

The annual sheep event, now in its 76th year, hosted sheep producers from seven states. Breeds consigned included Rambouillet, Targhee, Columbia, Corriedale, Suffolk, Hampshire, and Dorset.

Winning the Overall Champion Ram was the Rambouillet from Anderson Family Ranch of Highmore, S.D. Overall Champion Ewe was the Corriedale from Phillippi Corriedales, Hammond, MT

Cook Sisters, Glad Valley, S.D. had the Grand Champion Pair of Ewes and Chapman Rambouillet of Bison, S.D. had the Champion Pen of Range Rams.

Winning the wool show was a fleece from Jim Forbes, Kaycee, WY.

The Raymond Garness Memorial Youth Credit went to cousins Abby Culver and Kelsi Clements. Each youth were able to take the $500 credit and apply it towards the purchase of a sheep on sale day.

The 76th Newell Ram Show & Sale was held Sept. 16-17 in Newell, S.D. Consignors representing seven different breeds of sheep sold their rams and ewes on a strong market at the event. Newell Ram Sale

Courtesy photo

The sale, held on Sept. 17, saw an average price of $740 on 170 head of rams and ewes. The high selling ewe was a Corriedale Ewe Lamb from Phillippi Corriedale bought by Joana Friesz of New Salem, N.D. for $900.

The high selling ram came from Anderson Family Ranch of Highmore, S.D. Rambouillet Fall Stud Ram was bought by Matt Bentz of St. Mary’s, Kansas for $4,000.

High selling Pen of Range Rams went to Flying O Sheep Rambouillet Yearling Range Rams bought by Stetson Brant of Grandview, N.D.; Brooke Lamount’s Targhee Range Rams bought by Larry Nelson, Buffalo, S.D.; and Maneotis Ranch’s Suffolk Yearling Range Rams bought by Troy Hewson of Newell, S.D. all for $1,000 each

The dates for the 2022 event are Sept. 15-16. Find out more information at newellramsale.com.

–Newell Ram Sale