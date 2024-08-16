Newell Ram Show & Sale happening next month

NEWELL, SD –Sept. 19-20 is the 79th Annual Newell Ram Show & Sale. Over 200 sheep representing nine different breeds will be on hand for the two-day event.

The sheep consignments are from some of the best sheep operations in the region making the sale offering for range, stud rams, and ewes top-quality.

The sheep show will kick off on Sept. 19 with the ewes at 9 a.m. followed by the rams. The wool show will begin at 10 a.m. and cash prizes will also be offered to the winning fleeces. Sheep growers are encouraged to bring their fleeces for the wool show.

The sheep sale will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 with the ewes selling first, followed by stud rams and range rams. Hewitt Land Company will be commanding the auction block and clerking the sale while DV Auction will broadcast the sale live online.

Along with the show and sale, there are sheep equipment dealers, vendors, and concessions on-site. The public is invited to attend any or all of the two-day event.

Find out more information and view the sale listing online at newellramsale.com . Find the latest Newell Ram Show & Sale news on Facebook.

–Newell Ram Show