Newhouse asks USTR to address asparagus practices in Mexico, Peru

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., on Tuesday urged Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to support and strengthen the Washington asparagus industry.

In a letter, Newhouse wrote, “While I am very appreciative of your progress with USMCA and look forward to the Senate completing their work, the Washington asparagus industry remains concerned by unfair trade practices due to increased imports from Mexico and Peru, rising labor costs, and escalating overall production costs, which could force growers in Washington out of business.”

–The Hagstrom Report