Newhouse foreign farmland purchase bill passes House

The House passed the Protecting American Agriculture from Foreign Adversaries Act introduced by Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash.

The vote was 269 to 149.

The White House Office of Management and Budget has said that the Biden administration is opposed to the bill introduced by Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., to clamp down on the sale of U.S. farmland to China and other “adversaries.”

The bill adds the Agriculture secretary to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for transactions, including land, biotechnology, transportation, storage, and processing. It also requires the secretary to report any transaction that can be considered a threat to national security.”

Today, the United States took a stand against one of our greatest foreign adversaries, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP),” Newhouse said in a news release. “The CCP has been quietly purchasing American agricultural land at an alarming rate, and this bill is a crucial step towards reversing that trend. We know that USDA’s foreign purchase tracking is wildly flawed, and by adding the secretary of Agriculture to CFIUS, we can begin to correct course. Food security is national security, and it is incumbent upon us to keep our adversaries far away from the lands that feed our country and the world.”

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., and others have introduced a companion measure in the Senate.

–The Hagstrom Report