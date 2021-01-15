Newhouse, Valadao join Democrats to impeach Trump

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus, and Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., a former member of the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee who was re-elected to Congress in November, were among the 10 Republicans who joined Democrats in impeaching President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

The House passed a resolution impeaching Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors by a vote of 232 to 197 with the 10 Republicans joining all 222 Democrats in the vote. Four Republicans, including Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., a member of the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, did not vote.

Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif., the second most senior Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee, said, “The president of the United States spread lies about the outcome of a free and fair election, then urged a violent mob to descend upon our Capitol to overturn the election. He failed to uphold and defend our Constitution, directly violating his oath of office. In America, no person is above the law – not even the president. He must be held accountable for inciting an attack on the Capitol that left five people dead. Healing and unity begin with accountability. My constituents and the greater American public demand that we uphold the oath of office we take to protect and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. This is a sad time in our nation’s history. I felt my vote for impeachment was the right thing to do.”

Newhouse told The Spokesman-Review, a Spokane, Wash., newspaper, that he did not make “a knee-jerk decision.”

“I’ve been contemplating and praying about this ever since it became an issue,” Newhouse said. “Even though I’m a Republican and a supporter of Donald Trump – and that’s what makes this really hard – I felt that the president let us down, particularly when he knew what was going on and did not do all he could to stop the violence. I can’t condone that.”

Valadao said Trump was “without question a driving force in the catastrophic events that took place on Jan. 6,” when pro-Trump activists broke into the Capitol and drove lawmakers from their chambers as they met to certify election results, the Fresno Bee reported.

Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif.

Valadao served on the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee before he was ousted by former Democratic Rep. T.J. Cox in 2018. Valadao won his seat back in 2020 by a thin margin in a district that trends more Democratic in presidential elections, the Bee noted.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was said to favor a trial in the Senate but said he will not bring back the Senate for a trial before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and the Democrats take control of the Senate.

–The Hagstrom Report