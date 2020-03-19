News and notes from the rodeo trail

PRCA Stat of the Week: $11.4 million (The amount of prize money the PRCA has paid out so far this season.)

PRCA establishes webpage regarding COVID-19:

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association is sensitive to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), especially with the recent positive cases identified in the United States. The PRCA felt it was critical to communicate and put some additional structure around its plans for the 2020 PRCA Rodeo season.

This is an incredibly fluid and dynamic situation. The PRCA is committed to being responsible, thoughtful and transparent in its work with the communities and its membership that are engaged.

The health and safety of athletes, officials, fans and event hosts is a priority. The PRCA is monitoring official information on COVID-19 from health authorities and assessing the possible impact on the ProRodeo family.

Ultimately this is not a decision of the PRCA. The PRCA policy, with our committees, is to continue to monitor the situation and to follow the advice of the CDC and directives from local public health authorities.

To help provide PRORODEO fans, members and athletes with information on the virus and how it is affecting our sport, the PRCA is maintaining a webpage with the latest updates. On that page you can find:

A letter from PRCA CEO George Taylor regarding PRCA responses

An in-depth document about COVID-19

A live document that is updated frequently regarding the status of upcoming rodeos

That webpage can be found at http://www.prorodeo.com/covid-19

News & Notes from the rodeo trail

Judith Reta Kesler, a longtime rodeo secretary and the wife of late stock contractor Greg Kesler, passed away March 5. She was 74. Kesler was born Dec. 7, 1945 to Dietrich and Agatha Dyck in Bassano, Alberta. In 1967, she married Greg. They eventually settled what would become the family ranch just out of Magrath.

Kesler has had many accomplishments throughout the years, but first and foremost was that she was a great mom and grandma. She always dropped what she was doing to help others, often putting her own needs last. She enjoyed the art of playing piano and organ and loved to pass that passion onto others. She played a vital role in the family business as a rodeo secretary.

Kesler is survived by her children Berva Dawn (Roy) and Duane (Margo); her grandchildren Kurtis and Chase; her sisters Lil (Les) and Eileen (Verne); and her brother, Rod (Joanne).

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Judy’s life at the Southminster United Church, 1011 4th Avenue South, Lethbridge, Alberta, March 17 at 1 p.m. (MDT) with Wayne Brooks officiating.

RCS Carnival Group, which is one of the main food vendors for RodeoHouston, announced March 13 it will be giving a donation of uneaten food to the Houston Food Bank. The company will donate bread, produce, dairy and some meats, all essential items for families unable to stock up in event of an emergency.

“We realized that there was a great opportunity to help feed thousands of families with product that we purchased for our business at the rodeo carnival which has been canceled,” RCS Carnival Group Owner Dominic Palmieri said on khou.com.

The Houston Food Bank is making quarantine meal kits for at-need homes. Anyone interested in helping pack these kits canregister as a volunteer at houstonfoodbank.org/volunteernow.

