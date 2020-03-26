News & Notes from the rodeo trail

News and notes from the rodeo trail

by Tracy Renck | Mar 23, 2020

Stat of the week: $2.62 million

The amount of combined prize money earned by the 2016 world champions, including that year’s National Finals Rodeo. The 2016 NFR is currently broadcasting on The Cowboy Channel during “40 Nights Of NFR,” a series of the last four years of the NFR. “40 Nights of NFR” airs every night through April 28 at 8 p.m. (ET) and re-airs at midnight.

Don Krois, who served as the Red Bluff (Calif.) Round-Up from 2000-20, passed away on March 4 in Red Bluff. He was 76. Employed by PG&E for most of his adult life, Krois began volunteering at the Round-Up about 50 years ago, said longtime friend and fellow Round-Up director Frank Moore. “He’d take vacation days and spend the week (at the fairgrounds), helping me with the Round-Up,” Moore said.

Even when Krois wasn’t a director, he was dedicated to his volunteer work, Moore said. Moore said Krois would work all week at the Round-Up, then go home on Sunday, leaving Moore to do much of the tear-down work himself. After Krois was aware that Moore needed help on Sunday, too, Krois took off the Monday following the Round-Up from work to help tear down.

He became a director in 2000 and volunteered in a variety of ways. He helped organize the women carrying the sponsor flags on horseback, served as the electrician at the event, organized golf carts for transporting people with handicaps around the grounds, coordinated the Top Hand award and banquet, and more. “Darn near anything you needed, he’d do it,” Moore said. “I never heard him say no.”

He will be missed, Moore said. “He was good help to the Round-Up and he was a good director, too.

“He was a good man.”

Krois had children Josh, Dusty and KimberLee; nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

