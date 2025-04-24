Newsam Angus Annual Bull and Heifer Sale
TSLN Rep: Cody Nye
Date of Sale: April 19, 2025
Location: at the ranch – Murdo, SD
Auctioneer: Dace Harper
Sale Manager: Don Ravellette
Averages:
50 Angus Bulls averaged $6,215
11 Angus Registered Open Heifers averaged $4,236
28 Commercial Open Heifers averaged $2,350
10 Embryos averaged $875 each
Top Bulls
Lot 1 – $10,000. NAR Man In Black 447. DOB: 2/20/24; Sire: LAR Man in Black; MGS: Sitz Alliance 6595. Sold to Clint Stevenson of Hobson, MT.
Lot 2 – $9,000. NAR Man In Black 460. DOB: 2/24/24; Sire: LAR Man In Black; MGS: Fortunes Rainmaker 24. Sold to Brandon Fedderson of Platte, SD.
Lot 36 – $9,000. NAR Advocate 4132. DOB: 3/14/24; Sire: MRA Advocate; MGS: MAR Innovation 251. Sold to Labrier Ranch of Murdo, SD.
Lot 18 – $9,000. RC Patriarch 423. DOB: 2/3/24; Sire: Tehama Patriarch F028; MGS: 21AR Logo 0023. Sold to Rich Sylva of Murdo, SD.
Lot 16 – $8,500. RC Patriarch 414. DOB: 1/30/23; Sire: Tehama Patriarch F028; MGS: Boyd Coach 7127. Sold to RW Goodman of Kyle, SD.
Top Female
Lot 56 – $6,000. NAR Blackcap Effie 4151. DOB: 3/17/24; Sire: LAR Man In Black; MGS: RB Tour of Duty 177. Sold to Shane Fastnacht of Wessington Springs, SD.
On April 19th, the Newsam Family held their sale at the ranch east of Murdo. It was a gorgeous evening for a six o’clock start time and there was a very large crowd on hand. The amount of support for the Newsam program was impressive. There was a high quality offering of Angus bulls and females to bid on, and it showed with the caliber of cattlemen in the seats. Congratulations to Levi and his entire family on an outstanding sale.