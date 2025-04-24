Newsam Angus Annual Bull and Heifer Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: April 19, 2025

Location: at the ranch – Murdo, SD

Auctioneer: Dace Harper

Sale Manager: Don Ravellette

Averages:

50 Angus Bulls averaged $6,215

11 Angus Registered Open Heifers averaged $4,236

28 Commercial Open Heifers averaged $2,350

10 Embryos averaged $875 each



Top Bulls

Lot 1 – $10,000. NAR Man In Black 447. DOB: 2/20/24; Sire: LAR Man in Black; MGS: Sitz Alliance 6595. Sold to Clint Stevenson of Hobson, MT.



Lot 2 – $9,000. NAR Man In Black 460. DOB: 2/24/24; Sire: LAR Man In Black; MGS: Fortunes Rainmaker 24. Sold to Brandon Fedderson of Platte, SD.



Lot 36 – $9,000. NAR Advocate 4132. DOB: 3/14/24; Sire: MRA Advocate; MGS: MAR Innovation 251. Sold to Labrier Ranch of Murdo, SD.



Lot 18 – $9,000. RC Patriarch 423. DOB: 2/3/24; Sire: Tehama Patriarch F028; MGS: 21AR Logo 0023. Sold to Rich Sylva of Murdo, SD.



Lot 16 – $8,500. RC Patriarch 414. DOB: 1/30/23; Sire: Tehama Patriarch F028; MGS: Boyd Coach 7127. Sold to RW Goodman of Kyle, SD.



Top Female

Lot 56 – $6,000. NAR Blackcap Effie 4151. DOB: 3/17/24; Sire: LAR Man In Black; MGS: RB Tour of Duty 177. Sold to Shane Fastnacht of Wessington Springs, SD.

On April 19th, the Newsam Family held their sale at the ranch east of Murdo. It was a gorgeous evening for a six o’clock start time and there was a very large crowd on hand. The amount of support for the Newsam program was impressive. There was a high quality offering of Angus bulls and females to bid on, and it showed with the caliber of cattlemen in the seats. Congratulations to Levi and his entire family on an outstanding sale.

Levi Newsam (Left Center) thanks everyone for their attendance while his oldest daughter Emmy (Left) prepares to give a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem. f33dd531a71d-Newsam__25_photo_1

A large crowd gathered at the ranch to bid on Newsam bulls. d47541fdd0c7-Newsam__25_photo_2

The evening sale encouraged buyers to bring their families along to look at bulls. 0a436c0d957d-Newsam__25_photo_3

f46f76dd618d-Newsam__25_photo_4



