Newsom signs bill to require California schools to buy domestic foods

Last month California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, quietly signed a controversial bill requiring California schools to buy local foods.The language would have to be included in the institution’s bids and contracts, The Business Journal reported.An exception would be if the imported product is 25% or more cheaper than the domestic product.While farmers and farm workers favored the bill some school leaders opposed it based on the additional expense.A spokesman for the California Peach Canning Association said the group hopes the California action will lead to similar action on the federal level, as the group has requested in letters to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and USDA officials.

–The Hagstrom Report