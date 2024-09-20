Newton: Fed rate cut offers opportunity for refinancing 

After the Federal Reserve Board’s Federal Open Market Committee lowered the federal funds rate this week, John Newton, the executive head of Terrain, said farmers would have an opportunity to refinance some of their loans.

Terrain is an advisory service owned by AgCountry Farm Credit Services, American AgCredit, Farm Credit Services of America and Frontier Farm Credit. “In light of the progress on inflation and the balance of risks, the committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/2 percentage point to 4-3/4 to 5%,” the Fed said a statement Wednesday.In an email to The Hagstrom Report, Newton said, “The recent rate cut by the Fed, combined with the outlook for future rate cuts over the next 12 months, presents an opportunity for farmers and ranchers to lower production costs and increase working capital by refinancing existing fixed loans.”

“While this does not change the challenging economic environment farmers are operating in, it may help to relieve some pressure as farmers start to plan for 2025,” he said.Newton, who was until recently the chief economist for Republicans on the Senate Agriculture Committee, explained, “U.S. farm debt and farm interest expenses are both projected to be at a record high in 2024, reaching $541 billion and $30 billion, respectively. Net farm income has fallen sharply over the last two years, margins in farm country are tighter, and for some, prices are below breakeven.”

–The Hagstrom Report