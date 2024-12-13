Next Generation Leaders in Livestock Marketing: Bruns, Rohrig earn scholarships

In an industry where tradition and innovation intersect, two young men are stepping forward with a passion for livestock marketing.

Matt Bruns of North Platte, Nebraska, and Tucker Rohrig of Orient, Iowa, were recently named the recipients of the 2024 Livestock Marketeers Scholarship.

The Livestock Marketeers Scholarship was established at the Livestock Marketeers Hall of Fame Banquet in 2023. As an organization committed to preserving the history and fostering the future of livestock marketing, the scholarship supports college-age students interested in pursuing careers in livestock marketing.

“On behalf of the Livestock Marketeers we are proud to do our part to further the education and help develop careers in our industry,” said Colt Keffer, CK Sales and Marketing and scholarship committee member. The scholarship’s inaugural recipients, Bruns and Rohrig, each received $1,500 to support their future aspirations.

The fund, managed by the Hereford Youth Foundation of America (HYFA), has experienced significant growth and aims to establish an endowed annual scholarship. Livestock Marketeers raised $23,000 from its members to launch the scholarship. Subsequently, an additional $20,000 has been contributed to enhance the initial scholarship payouts.

Both recipients, who share a deep connection to the agricultural industry, are ready to contribute their passion and drive to the future of livestock marketing.

Matt Bruns

Matt Bruns, the 20-year-old son of Kelly and Stacie Bruns, began his journey in agriculture at a young age.

“Growing up, livestock was always a huge part of my life,” he said.

His family’s history with livestock started when they raised purebred Southdown sheep in South Dakota before transitioning to Hereford cattle when they moved to Nebraska. He attended sales and assisted with his family’s livestock operation, sparking his interest in livestock marketing. “That’s where I started to learn how to market,” he said. “I always loved listening to the auctioneers.”

Bruns credits his mentor, Jason Hoffman of Hoffman Ranch in Thedford, Nebraska, for also shaping his passion and career direction. “Jason Hoffman has had a great influence on me in the cattle industry,” he said. Bruns has spent much of his time working at the Hoffman Ranch, where he has gained invaluable knowledge and life skills. “He has taught me core values and principles that have guided me. I strive to be like him when I am older.”

Bruns’ journey in agriculture has been significantly influenced by his active participation in various clubs and organizations. He has been a member of the Nebraska Junior Hereford Association for nine years. He was recently elected to the board of directors for the National Junior Hereford Association (NJHA), where he strives to be a role model for youth.

“I have always had a passion for cattle and the Hereford breed,” he said. “Being on the NJHA board has opened my eyes to the vast opportunities within livestock marketing.”

Bruns is a junior at Kansas State University studying animal sciences and industry. Looking ahead, Bruns hopes to become an auctioneer while also raising his own cattle herd with his family. He believes this role would help him gain a deeper understanding of both the business and production aspects of the industry.

“I think it would be really exciting to auction off one of my livestock or bull sales someday,” he said.

Above all, Bruns is focused on giving back to the industry that has shaped his life. “I would like to be remembered for my legacy of character,” he said. “I want to be the person who makes the right decision in a tough situation, the person who comes forth with the right moral values.”

Matt Bruns competing in the livestock judging contest at the National Western this past year; taken by Legacy Livestock Imagery image-26

Matt Bruns receiving the Livestock Marketeers scholarship at the NJHE; taken by NJHA image-25

Tucker Rohrig

Tucker Rohrig, the 19-year-old son of Matt and Heidi Rohrig, grew up immersed in the world of livestock marketing, with his family owning a swine operation. Active in the industry since childhood, he has shown Hereford cattle and swine on various county, state and national levels.

His grandfather, Mike Sorensen, founded Livestock Plus Inc., a livestock publication. Rohrig often accompanied him to sales, further fueling his interest in auctioneering and marketing.

“My grandfather is my biggest mentor,” he said. “He has taught me everything I know in terms of working ringside, taking bids and auctioneering. I wouldn’t have a passion for it without him.” Rohrig fondly recalls his childhood memories, such as dressing up as a ringman for Halloween at the age of six, impersonating his grandfather’s chant. “I’ve learned a lot from him and from my parents, who have supported me throughout my journey,” he said.

Rohrig’s path in agriculture has been shaped by his involvement in numerous agricultural organizations, including 4-H, FFA and the Iowa Junior Beef Breeds Association. “I have done a couple of auctions for my local FFA chapter as an auctioneer,” he said.

As the 2024-2025 South-Central Vice President of the Iowa State FFA Officer Team, Rohrig travels across the state promoting agriculture and inspiring the next generation of agricultural leaders. “Being involved in these organizations has taught me leadership, service and the importance of pushing others to be the best they can be,” he said.

Rohrig is a freshman at Iowa State University studying animal science and agricultural business, with long-term goals of pursuing a career in auctioneering. “I want to get my auctioneer license in the near future. It has always been something I have wanted to do,” he said.

Rohrig aims to keep advocating for the agricultural industry above all else. “It is extremely important to show the world what we do,” he said. “We need to teach consumers what we believe is right, and do it in a way that sheds a positive light on agriculture.”

Senior picture of Tucker Rohrig; taken by Taylor Rohrig Photography image-27

Tucker Rohrig and his grandfather, Mike Sorensen, after working a sale; courtesy of image-28

The Future of Livestock Marketing: Bridging Tradition and Technology

As Bruns and Rohrig look toward the future, they share a strong commitment to advancing livestock marketing while staying true to the industry’s core values.

The Livestock Marketeers Scholarship offered Bruns and Rohrig not just financial support, but also a source of inspiration that fueled their determination to pursue their studies and career goals.

Bruns advises staying engaged in the agricultural community and academic programs, emphasizing leadership and communication skills. He notes that face-to-face communication will be one of the biggest challenges for the next generation, especially in blending new technologies.

Bruns leaves future generations with a simple yet powerful message: “Always keep an open mindset and do things that you’re not comfortable with because that’s when you grow the most.”

Rohrig, too, is focused on the future, especially in balancing technology with live sales. “While technology is important, I believe live sales are still crucial in the industry,” he said.

Drawing from his journey, Rohrig encourages others to chase their passions without fear of others’ opinions. “If you want to do something, go after it,” he said. “I wanted to be an auctioneer one day in middle school. I watched videos, listened to other auctioneers, and pursued it. Don’t listen to what everybody else has to say. Focus on your dreams and pursue them.”

Both Bruns and Rohrig are committed to helping shape the future of the livestock marketing industry by blending innovation with tradition, and, most importantly, by staying true to the values that have always made agriculture a vital part of our society. Their messages to future generations are clear: stay engaged, be open to new ideas and always pursue your passion with dedication and perseverance.