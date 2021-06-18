Next SDSU Extension Drought Hour Set for June 28

Brookings, S.D. – Nearly 90% of South Dakota is now in some level of drought. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, 56% of the state is in the Severe Drought (D2) and Extreme Drought (D3) classifications. With daytime temperatures lingering around mid-to upper-90 degrees Fahrenheit for much of June and very few scattered rain showers, South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension State Climatologist Laura Edwards says the dominating high pressure over the area the last two weeks made rain hard to come by.

“While portions of northwest South Dakota were reassessed to take into account the recent heavy precipitation and improvements were made based upon the reanalysis of this data, the north-central, northeast and southeast had drought expand and intensify, with more moderate and severe drought being introduced,” Edwards says.

On June 28, SDSU Extension will continue its virtual educational program series, Drought Hour. From 11 a.m. to noon CST, participants are invited to join the online conversation and stay ahead of drought impacts with climate updates, business insights and the latest research-tested management tips for farms, ranches and properties of all sizes.

The June 28 Drought Hour webinar will cover the following topics:

“Summer Drought and Climate Update,” Laura Edwards, SDSU Extension

“Nitrate QuikTest for Standing Forages,” Jaelyn Quintana, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist

There is no fee to attend, but participants will need to register for the weekly webinars on the SDSU Extension Events page (extension.sdstate.edu/events). Confirmation Zoom links and reminders will be emailed to attendees.

In addition to the weekly webinar series, SDSU Extension has devoted an entire page on the Extension website to addressing drought concerns (extension.sdstate.edu/drought). To receive regular updates and the latest resources on drought conditions, South Dakotans are also encouraged to subscribe to Extension’s newsletters (extension.sdstate.edu/about/newsletters).





–SDSU Extension