NFU backs joint FDA-USDA jurisdiction on cell-based protein

National Farmers Union President Roger Johnson said today that the organization favors the Trump administration's proposal to give the Food and Drug Administration and the Agriculture Department joint jurisdiction over the production and sale of cell-based protein products.

Conventional meat groups have urged the administration to put USDA in charge, while the cell-based industry has favored FDA.

In comments submitted to the two agencies, Johnson urged them to provide clarity to consumers as to whether or not they are purchasing meat products raised in the traditional manner or products that were grown in a lab.

"Animal cell culture technology needs to be regulated and should include roles for both the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and the FDA," said Johnson. "It is important that this joint regulatory framework promotes fair competition for producers and the health and safety of consumers."

Johnson noted that NFU's member-driven policy opposes labeling alternative protein sources as "meat," and that common names given to meat and animal products are widely understood by consumers to be the tissue and flesh of animals that have been slaughtered for food.

"Foods produced using animal cell culture technology are not slaughtered, but rather are derived from animal cells grown in a petri dish and other growing media," he said. "Thus, NFU opposes labeling of foods produced using cell culture applications as 'meat' and as related products such as 'beef,' 'poultry' and 'seafood.'"

Johnson urged USDA and FDA to establish and clarify the standard of identity for the term "meat" in order to prevent mislabeling of food in the marketplace. FDA has the responsibility under the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA) to deem a food "misbranded" if its labeling is false or misleading, if it is offered for sale under the name of another food or if it is an imitation of another food. "Labeling foods produced using animal cell culture technology as 'meat' and other related products would be false and misleading," he noted.

"Lab-grown products are likely to be produced by large companies, including the major global meatpackers, exacerbating the anti-competitive practices facing family farmers and ranchers and the rural communities in which they live," Johnson said in another statement. "Fairly and accurately labeling animal cell culture products would provide some protection for family farmers' and ranchers' market share."

–The Hagstrom Report