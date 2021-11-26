NFU highlights farmer’s share of Thanksgiving dollar

While the focus this Thanksgiving has been on the higher cost of the meal, the National Farmers Union this week said that farmers will receive only 14.3 cents out of every dollar spent on the meal.

“Ordinarily, Thanksgiving is a time to gather with our loved ones and enjoy a big meal,” said NFU President Rob Larew. “But for many Americans, the cost of traditional holiday foods may simply be out of reach for some families.

“Even though consumers are paying more for food this year, almost none of that is being passed on to America’s family farmers and ranchers. Multiple waves of mergers and acquisitions during the last several decades have resulted in agriculture and food supply chains that are uncompetitive, fragile, and underpay farmers.

“The farmer’s share of every dollar consumers spend on food has fallen from 50% in 1952 to less than 15% today.”

NFU said it supports the following changes to U.S. agricultural policy:

▪ Stronger enforcement of the Packers and Stockyards Act (PSA)

▪ Improving price discovery and ensuring fair and accurate market information

▪ Facilitating competition and more diverse market opportunities

▪ Reinvigorated antitrust enforcement.

–The Hagstrom Report