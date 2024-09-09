NFU holds fly-in as farm groups urge farm bill this year 

The National Farmers Union begins a fly-in today as other farm groups urge Congress to pass a farm bill this calendar year. Nearly 300 Farmers Union members were received at the Agriculture Department for a briefing from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and other officials. NFU, whose members are Democratic-leaning, and USDA will sign a memorandum of understanding that NFU said will “help strengthen efficient and effective farm program delivery, especially at USDA FSA county-level offices.”

This afternoon, NFU members are scheduled for a Capitol Hill briefing. According to NFU, “expected speakers” are Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust Jonathan Kanter, and leaders of the Senate Agriculture Committee. NFU will hold a reception later Monday afternoon, meet with members of Congress and agency officials on Tuesday, and attend a White House briefing on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, more than 300 commodity and banking groups have sent a letter telling congressional leaders that passage of a farm bill this calendar year is vital. The letter says, “Given the enormous challenges facing production agriculture — including a farm economy that has taken a downward spiral — it is imperative Congress acts before year’s end to strengthen farm policy for America’s farmers.”

“It is critical that Congress pass a new farm bill that strengthens the safety net as many producers are facing multiple years of not being profitable and this is causing their overall financial situation to deteriorate. Some will have challenges as they seek operating credit for the 2025 crop year.”

Commodity groups will be on the Hill as a coalition on Tuesday and Wednesday and National Corn Growers Association state representatives will be there on Wednesday and Thursday, an NCGA spokesman said.

The Republican-leaning American Farm Bureau Federation signed the letter with the commodity groups and the bankers, but NFU and its state affiliates did not.

Another coalition of groups has sent congressional leaders a letter urging them to “deliver a 2024 farm bill that begins with “protecting and strengthening the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP),” while also making “long overdue investments in the food and farm workers who keep our food supply chains secure, vibrant, and resilient.”

“It must invest strongly in agricultural research and conservation programming. The next farm bill has an opportunity to double down on the historic climate investments from the Inflation Reduction Act, but cannot undermine legislative direction to target high value climate practices.”

Finally, a new farm bill must prioritize investments that support individuals and communities who historically have been and, in some cases, continue to be underserved by current federal food and farm policy.”

That letter was originated by the Center for Science in the Public Interest, the Environmental Working Group, the Food Research & Action Center, the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Union of Concerned Scientists and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union. It was also signed by other local groups.

